"Lane Kiffin is the ultimate troll": Zach Arnett's Ole Miss hiring draws wild reactions from CFB fans ahead of 2024 season

Lane Kiffin made an interesting hire as Ole Miss hired former Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett.

Arnett will serve as the Ole Miss analyst after being fired by the Bulldogs after just one season as head coach. Arnett went 4-6 through 10 games and was fired with two games left in the season.

Fans reacted to the news on X, as many believe Kiffin is doing it as a troll.

"Kiffin is the ultimate troll, and I'm shocked that any of you are shocked by this." - @ChuckBritt30

"MSU hired our OC as a head coach. We hired their head coach as an analyst. There’s levels to this game." - @FQOleMiss

"HE WERENT GOOD! Ole Miss still tryin 2 take our left overs hale state." - @Jackhailstate14

"Lane Kiffin still playing chess while everybody is playing checkers." - @Smitty901_214

Interestingly, Kiffin did hire Arnett as many fans think it was just a troll. However, he has years of experience in college football, so being an analyst makes sense.

Lane Kiffin was surprised Zach Arnett got fired

Last year, Lane Kiffin admitted he was surprised Mississippi State fired Arnett in his first season.

“Yeah, it does,” Kiffin said, via On3. “I mean, it’s not like it used to be. Used to be you had time to build things and you had years to sign classes and see them develop before people made a decision. So, that’s obviously not what’s going on.

“To be let go 10 games into your first season when you got hired late, like Zach, really I don’t know how you do that that fast. I don’t know how the expectation is to judge you that fast about the job that you did. Unfortunately, it’s kind of the thing to fire people fast. To me it’s kind of the grass is always greener, so you know, it is what it is.”

Arnett coached at San Diego State as their defensive coordinator in his college career.

