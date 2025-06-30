"LaNorris Sellers Heisman": CFB fans mesmerized by South Carolina QB's arm strength at Manning Passing Academy

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers was one of the counselors at the Manning Passing Academy. The academy is an annual camp for young football players to instill the basics of the game in them. It also enlists the help of top college players as counselors for the younger players.

Ad

Beyond his role as a counselor, however, a clip of Sellers showcasing his arm strength with an incredible pass has surfaced online. The clip was shared on X by "The Draft Network," drawing reactions from several football fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A fan, Austin, wrote:

“Sellers Heisman.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan, Atlantaholic, also wrote:

“I was told he was a running back.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyler Jones commented:

“Pretty good for a guy who can’t pass.”

Drgnfly also commented:

“Me looking for the “not a passer” “glorified running back” that y’all be running your stank breath about.”

Elmer Fudd Gantry added in their comment:

“Dude can spin the ball.”

Equity Sports wrote:

“Big season ahead.”

LaNorris Sellers broke out in 2024 as a redshirt freshman with only three college games on his record. A former three-star prospect, he blew minds last season, posting one of the most outstanding seasons by any SEC quarterback.

Ad

As South Carolina recorded their best year since 2017, with a 9-4 record, Sellers shone. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 242 pounds, he threw for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns, recording a 65.6% pass completion rate. He also added 674 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

LaNorris Sellers’ $8 million NIL offer

LaNorris Sellers was named the SEC Freshman of the Year for his incredible season, prompting speculations about a potential transfer from the Gamecocks. According to The Athletic, he received an offer that included a two-year NIL package worth $8 million from an unnamed program.

Ad

According to the On3 NIL valuation, Sellers is worth $3.7 million, although it is unclear how much of that is from the Gamecocks. Therefore, the reported offer exceeded his current worth by more than $4 million.

Addressing the issue on “The Zach Gelb Show” on Tuesday, he said:

“I didn’t really stress over it too much. I think it wold have been more stressful, honestly, if I would have left, because then you got to worry about starting over, meeting new people, building those new relationships. So, I didn’t look deep into it.”

South Carolina fans will be seeing LaNorris Sellers again when the Gamecocks open their season against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place