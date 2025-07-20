LaNorris Sellers opens up on pressure of leading South Carolina amid Heisman hype heading into 2025 CFB season

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has opened up on the pressure of leading the Gamecocks as an in-state talent from Florence, South Carolina. He discussed this on the latest episode of “The Triple Option” with hosts Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone.
Ingram asked Sellers if he feels pressure or pride about repping his hometown of Florence.
“It’s just exciting. It’s like super rare. I won’t say it’s like, it’s like rare, like one every 10 years. But it’s like rare enough to go play for SEC Division I football already as it is, and then it’s like just a dude from Florence," Sellers said (Timestamp 41:24-41:57). "It’s like, you know, it’s other guys like Jordan Burge, Xavier Thomas, those guys, for example, they’re from Florence, South Carolina, too. And they’re in the NFL now. So, it’s just like keeping that train going just to keep giving kids in the city hope, stuff like that.”
Sellers redshirted his freshman season after appearing in only three games as Spencer Rattler’s backup. He was named the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback ahead of the 2024 season. He led the team to a 9-4 record, throwing for 2,520 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also rushed for 674 yards and seven additional scores on 166 carries.
Named the SEC Freshman of the Year last season, Sellers is entering the 2025 season with a lot of hype. He has also been touted as a contender for the Heisman Trophy this season.
Analyst claims LaNorris Sellers is college football’s best quarterback
College football analyst Brooks Austin has ranked LaNorris Sellers as the best quarterback in college football ahead of the 2025 season. Austin analyzed his claim on his show “The Family Guy Network” last weekend. He said:
“Not just the most exciting quarterback in college football, I think he’s the best. I think he’s the best going into the 2025 season, with every room to grow.”
Sellers’ versatility is one of his most notable features. Austin describes how important his ability with his feet is.
“There is no doubt about it at 6-3, 242-ish pounds, this is the most dynamic athlete in college football," Austin said. "I think this is one of one ball carrier in college football right now. The short area explosiveness that this guy plays the quarterback position with and becomes a ball carrier with is truly special.”
Sellers will lead the Gamecocks as they kick off the new season against Virginia Tech on Aug. 31.