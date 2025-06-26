LaNorris Sellers sends 2-word message to Collin Murray-Boyles on getting drafted by Toronto Raptors

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers may have dedicated his life to football, but his support for fellow student-athletes extends beyond the gridiron. On Wednesday evening, his friend and former Gamecocks basketball forward Collin Murray-Boyles was selected ninth by the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA draft.

He wore jersey number 30 at South Carolina and was once ranked the 90th-best player in the country coming out of high school.

On Thursday, Sellers celebrated his friend’s achievement on Instagram, as he wrote a two-message on his story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Yessuh 30..”

@lanorrissellers' IG story

Murray-Boyles had a breakout season with South Carolina in 2024, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. One of his incredible performances came against Arkansas, dropping a season-high 35 points, along with four steals, seven rebounds and two assists.

Trending

LaNorris Sellers on Thomas Castellanos comments about Alabama

LaNorris Sellers doesn’t agree with what Florida State’s Thomas Castellanos said about Alabama in an interview with On3 on Monday. Castellanos had implied that Alabama isn’t the same since former Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban retired.

The two quarterbacks will not face each other this regular season, but are both slated to go up against the Tide, Castellanos in Week 1 on Aug. 30, and Sellers later on Oct. 25.

In an interview on “The Zach Gelb Show,” Sellers responded to the comments on Wednesday.

“Shoot, Alabama is still Alabama to me,” Sellers said. “They were good last year. They’re a good team. They’re big, strong, and fast. That’s how I remember watching them growing up. I don’t really think they’ve changed that much. Obviously, they’ve got a new coaching staff and all that. But they’re still SEC ball, they’re still Alabama.”

LaNorris Sellers has good reason to take Alabama seriously. The Gamecocks are coming off a strong 2024 campaign (9-4 overall, 5-3 SEC) under coach Shane Beamer, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff. Sellers had an excellent freshman year, earning SEC Freshman of the Year, Third-team All-SEC and Freshman All-American honors.

South Carolina has a tough schedule in 2025, with games against LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Their season begins at home on Aug. 31 against Virginia Tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More