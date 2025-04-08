"Last year was awful": FSU coach Mike Norvell shares his takeaways from 2024 season debacle

Mike Norvell is on the path to rebuilding the program after a major setback in 2024 that almost lost FSU's credibility in the college football picture. The veteran coach hit the highest and lowest of the highs after FSU went undefeated with a 13-game winning streak in the 2023 season but went down 2-10 last year.

Ad

All the controversy surrounding the college football playoff snub perished within just one year when critics called out the program as unworthy of competing in the Power 4. Despite all these criticisms, Norvell stands unfazed and seems to have learned his lesson.

While speaking to Josh Pate on his podcast on Monday, the 43-year-old coach mentioned that the last two years have been eye-opening for him. On and off the field, he was constantly under the fine for one reason or another. And the biggest takeaway? Savor the moment.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Norvell claimed that the 19-game winning streak taught him how far the team could go, and the last-season debacle helped him understand the loose ends within the program.

“You don’t ever want to waste the experience. And, you know, last year was an awful year to have to go through and some of those experiences to have to live through,” Norvell said to Pate on Monday. [Timestamp - 3:00]

Ad

Ad

“But, you know, you do get to reflect, you do get to apply the lessons that are learned. You get to go take positive steps. And just as it was, you know, when you win 19 straight games, and I know what that looks like too, I know what that took to get. Be able to get to that point. And you don’t want to waste those experiences as well. But when it comes to this team, you know, it’s one thing to talk about, you got to go live it,” he added.

Ad

Norvell added that despite the setbacks, the team is hopeful about winning a national championship since they have experienced what an undefeated season looks like and the milestone of winning an ACC championship.

“I did learn some lessons. And from December, January, all the things that we’ve done, it’s about this team going to be the best that it can. And I don’t want to be a team that hopes for it. I want to be a team that every step along the way, our actions are pushing towards the desired result. And you gotta earn that,” Norvell added to his explanation.

Ad

Mike Norvell and team will have better chances to make playoff in 2025

Back in 2023, there was a significant controversy around the Seminoles getting snubbed of a college football playoff spot despite leading the ACC with a perfect record.

At the time, only four teams competed for the national championship per traditional playoff rules. However, the model has changed since 2024, and it's more of a 12-team field, with almost all top teams across Power 4 and G5 getting equal opportunities to contend for a spot.

Ad

Although the 2024 season was disastrous, Norvell could look for a bounce back this year. DJ Uiagalelei is no longer with the team to start since he will be heading into the NFL in 2025.

FSU will have a new starter inside the pocket and a revamped defense and offense. Similarly, there have been major changes to the coaching roster. Nothing less than a redemption is on the cards for FSU this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More