"Last year, he looked a little bit shaky": CFB analyst doubts Carson Beck's abilities despite giving him a position on top 10 QB list

Jake Crain is uncertain if Carson Beck will be a top 10 quarterback in the 2025 season. On Wednesday's episode of the "Crain & Company Podcast," the college football analyst shared who he thinks will be the best quarterbacks in the league.

Crain placed the former Georgia Bulldogs star eighth on his top 10 list because of his performance last season.

"Guys, I'm going to be honest," Crain said. "I almost left Carson Beck off this list, but I got him at eight. I got him at eight because I do respect what he was able to do at Georgia. I know how talented he was at Georgia, but I thought last year, you know, he looked a little bit shaky in the pocket."(5:04 onwards).

Last year, Beck completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. His performance was a step down from what he achieved in his junior year. The former Bulldogs leader completed 302 passes for 4,903 yards and 36 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

Crain has quarterbacks like DJ Lagway (seventh) and LaNorris Sellers (sixth) ranked above Beck in his top 10. Lagway had 115 completed passes for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first year for the Florida Gators. Sellers statistically played better than Lagway with the South Carolina Gamecocks, completing 196 passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns.

That said, neither had a better season than the former Georgia quarterback last year. The college football analyst ranked Lagway and Sellers higher because Crain believes they have a better chance of playing better in their sophomore year.

Jake Crain is unsure if the Miami Hurricanes can help Carson Beck be a top quarterback in college football

On Dec. 7, Carson Beck played his last game with the Bulldogs in their 22-19 overtime win against the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship. Beck completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards before going down with an elbow injury in the second quarter.

He considered entering the 2025 NFL draft, but decided to stay in college football for one more year to play for the Miami Hurricanes. Crain isn't convinced that the transfer will make him the best quarterback in the league this upcoming season. The college football analyst is also concerned about whether the quarterback will be the same after his elbow injury.

"I look at Miami, and I know they are in the ACC, and I got him in the top 10, but this is the one I'm most nervous about coming off the injury as well," Crain added.

"There's something about Carson Beck, man, that I'm struggling to trust. I'm just struggling to trust, but I got him there at eight because of what I've seen before and because the lack of really returners that we have overall in college football." (5:23 onwards).

Beck will make his Hurricanes debut against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Aug. 31.

