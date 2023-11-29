Latest CFP rankings shakes up college football fans as Ohio State gets ranked above Texas Longhorns - "Absurd"

The fifth College Football Playoff rankings after the end of the regular season schedule have left a sour taste among Texas Longhorns fans. With week 13 of college football over, the rankings have drastically changed, especially the top four, for the chance to compete for the national title.

Ohio State dropped out of the top four after their loss to the Michigan Wolverines, who will now compete with Iowa for the Big Ten conference championship. The top four teams in the CFP rankings are Georgia, Michigan, Washington and Florida State, who are all unbeaten this season.

The Longhorns are No.7, with a loss, which came against Oklahoma. However, the fanbase was not particularly happy with the fact that Ohio State has been ranked one spot higher than Texas at the No.6 position. One fan commented:

"Absurd. Strength of schedule apparently doesn't matter. Ohio State has less quality wins..and common opponent (Texas Tech) between Texas and Oregon... Texas wins by 50, Oregon wins by one possession."

It was not the only reaction that disappointed Longhorns fans had about the rankings. Here are a few other reactions following Ohio State being ranked ahead of them:

The Longhorns brought an end to their regular season with a massive 57-7 win over rivals Texas Tech.

With that, they improved to 11-1 (8-1 in the Big 12) and next face Oklahoma State for the Big 12 championship. If they win that, it will boost their playoff chances, along with inserting some chaos in the rest of the championship games.

Details of the Texas vs Oklahoma State game

The Big 12 championship game is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It's slated to kick off at around 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch all the action from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast on the ABC network on television.

Do you think the Longhorns can go on to secure their first Big 12 championship title under coach Steve Sarkisian?