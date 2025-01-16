Latest video from Deion Sanders Jr. shows Shilo Sanders preparing for NFL Combine's 40 yard dash

Shilo Sanders saw his college football career come to an end last month as the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. While his younger brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo's draft status remains up in the air.

His older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., recently shared footage of the safety preparing for the NFL Combine. Sanders was working with recently hired Buffaloes head of strength and conditioning, Andreu Swasey.

"Don't be in a rush," Swasey told Sanders in the video. "Remember, like a jet, right? ... Don't be in a rush to just peek. That's too early. See your feet coming through so watch your feet coming through. Don't duck your head too much. Just keep your eyes neutral."

Check out footage of Shilo Sanders preparing for the NFL combine below (starting at the 3:38 mark):

Sanders spent six seasons at the collegiate level, playing two years each for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Jackson State Tigers and Buffaloes. According to ESPN, Sanders had 184 total tackles including 136 solo tackles. He also had six interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

Deion Sanders calls out critics who claim he has a preferred landing spot for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders

Deion Sanders has been very involved throughout his sons' collegiate careers. The Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer called out critics who claimed that he had a preferred landing spot for them in the NFL.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach took to X last month, tweeting:

"It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl . If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! 🎤 drop"

While Shedeur Sanders has been projected as a top-five pick, Shilo Sanders's future remains less clear. Meanwhile, Coach Prime has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coach opening, leading many to believe that he could look to reunite with his sons at the professional level.

