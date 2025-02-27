Lathan Ransom discloses real reason behind "successful" partnership with Caleb Downs at Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes had one of the best safety duos in college football last season. That's likely a large reason as to why the program was able to capture the national championship.

Lathan Ransom and Caleb Downs dominated the secondary in college football, complementing each other nicely for one magical season that culminated in a championship. Downs initially played for the Alabama Crimson Tide in his freshman season under the legendary Nick Saban. Ohio State heavily recruited Downs out of high school, but ultimately, he decided to take his talents to Alabama.

Shortly after Saban's retirement, Downs hit the transfer portal and eventually landed with the Buckeyes. Pairing up with Ransom, the duo gave opposing offenses some serious problems.

Speaking at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Ransom told reporters that Downs had become one of his closest friends and detailed how the pair pushed each other in everything they did.

“I think that’s why we made a lot of plays, why me and Caleb were so successful, because there was a lot on our plate,” Ransom said. "Coach G [Guerreri] and Coach Walton did everything they could to prepare us and allow us to go out there and play fast.”

He added:

“That’s one of my closest friends. Someone that, when he came in, we competed in everything we did,” Ransom said. ”Whether it was watching film, getting extra work, doing extra DB drills. He’s a big playmaker, and I’m excited to watch him, the other safeties, and other DBs make plays this year.”

Lathan Ransom and Caleb Downs took college football by storm in 2024

In his senior season with the Buckeyes, Lathan Ransom recorded 75 total tackles, a sack, three forced fumbles and an interception. Capping things off with a national championship, he is expected to be an early day-three selection at the NFL draft at the least. Opposite him, Caleb Downs shined with 81 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions.

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame - Source: Imagn

Downs has established himself as one of the best safeties in the nation and is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing a lot of key pieces on the defensive and offensive side of the ball to the 2025 draft, Ransom included. It will be interesting to see if the program can replicate its success in 2025 and return to national championship contention. On the bright side, they'll have Downs returning for another season to help lead the charge.

