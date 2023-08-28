Lawson Holland's death: What happened to the former Clemson coach?

Lawson Holland, a former Clemson player and wide receivers coach, has died at the age of 70, the school said on Saturday. Holland died peacefully after a period of failing health while he was sleeping at home.

A memorial service in honor of his memory is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Trinity Church in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. After that, there will be a visitation in Gravely Hall of the Church. His family requested that donations be sent to Trinity Church instead of flowers.

Lawson Holland is survived by his wife, Cathy, and two children, Jake and Katie. He was surrounded by family and friends who provided him with emotional support during the period of his illness. His children, who are also married with kids, were present by his side as he fought his health battles.

"Lawson’s memory will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family, teammates, coaches, players and many friends," the Tigers wrote in an obituary.

Lawson Holland won 2 national titles as a WR coach

Lawson was born to Ruby and Ben Holland on Sept. 29, 1952, in Mooresville, North Carolina. He attended Mooresville High School, from which he graduated in 1970.

While at Mooresville High, Lawson Holland was a multi-sport athlete and played football, basketball and baseball. His record at the school would later earn him an induction into its Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

After his high school exploits, Holland was awarded a scholarship to study and play football at Clemson University. In addition to his athletic activities at Clemson, Holland was also a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and the Tiger Brotherhood.

After graduating from Clemson in 1975, Holland launched his coaching career, most of which was spent in collegiate football. He was on the coaching staff of the Clemson team that won its first national championship in 1981 and the Florida team that won in 1996.

His coaching career took him across the country, working at Douglas Bird High School, Clemson and North Carolina. He also coached at Wake Forest, Duke, Florida, Oklahoma State and more.

Holland was also employed by Kalo Chemical Company, Champion Communications, Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College in different roles.

Lawson Holland’s legacy as a former Clemson Tigers player and coach will always be cherished, as Tigers fans worldwide pay tribute to the man who won the school its first championship.