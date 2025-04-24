“Leader on & off the pitch”: Texas WR gives glowing review of Quinn Ewers as he goes under the radar before 2025 NFL draft

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is not expected to be selected until day three of the NFL draft, if at all, but former Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden had nothing but praise for his former signal caller during a Wednesday appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"Definitely a dog. Leader on and off the field. Someone you could trust and someone you know what you are going to get out of him each day," Matthew Golden said (0:07)

Once considered a potential first-round pick, Ewers slid down draft projections as last season progressed. The quarterback has generated little buzz during the pre-draft process.

Still, Ewers passed for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in three years with the Longhorns while leading the team to the CFP the last two seasons. He passed for a career-best 31 scores in 2024, but also threw a career-high 12 interceptions.

Despite the numbers and the scout's takes, Golden, a projected first-rounder, believes any team that gets Ewers will get a solid football player.

"I feel like any team that gets him, you are getting a very talented quarterback. For me, I would say just me being biased. I'm gonna say he (is) the best quarterback because I watched him and I played with him. Practiced with him every day. The way he throws the ball is just different," Matthew Golden added.

Contrary to Quinn Ewers, Matthew Golden's stock has risen before the draft. He is projected to be the second-best wide receiver taken in the draft, although some analysts have him going as the first wideout selected.

A college analyst believes Quinn Ewers should have tested the transfer portal

CBS college football analyst Brad Crawford has some questions about Quinn Ewers. One of them is his decision to declare for the NFL draft instead of entering the transfer portal with one more year of college eligibility left.

Ewers' inconsistency and injury history may be hurting his NFL draft stock, but he could have found a market in the transfer portal. His decision has left Crawford questioning the move on his X account.

"I'm still puzzled as to why Quinn Ewers didn't hop in the transfer portal and get paid as the top QB available rather than enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

"He's not a first-rounder. And second round picks are projected to sign 4-year deals ranging from $10.7 million at the top of the round to $6.8 million at the end (h/t @Horns247," Brad Crawford posted.

Returning to college for another season might not only have been financially better for the Texas quarterback, while also giving him a chance to enhance his draft positioning with a strong performance.

