"Leave it to Brian Kelly to ruin college football" - CFB fans trash LSU over plans to sell jersey patch advertisements

College football fans believe Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are ruining college football by putting advertisements on their jerseys.

Ad

In some pro sports leagues like the MLB, NBA, and NHL, the jerseys have a patch on them for ads. However, it isn't something in the NFL or college football, but that soon will change.

According to NOLA.com, LSU plans to sell jersey advertisements pending NCAA approval.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LSU has mapped out where the patches would go on every jersey, from cross country to football. Most of them would appear on the chest in purple and gold," the report read.

Ad

Trending

A program official said the school won't go overboard like NASCAR, and instead will look to use one patch.

After the report, many college football fans were annoyed by it as they don't want advertisements on the jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Leave it to Brian Kelly to ruin college football," a fan wrote.

"Please don’t start this trend," a fan added.

Many fans believe a patch on a jersey would just be the start, and it would end up being all over the field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let’s please not do this…," a fan wrote.

"So gross," a fan added.

It's clear that many college football fans aren't happy that LSU is trying to sell advertisements on their jerseys.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Let’s not," a fan added.

"I have a deep personal hatred for the NCAA already, they better not allow this," a fan added.

LSU will also be putting advertisements on the 25-yard lines, which adds more revenue to the school to help pay the players.

Other college football schools could follow LSU

Although many college football fans are annoyed at Brian Kelly and LSU, they likely won't be the other school.

Ad

The Florida Gators have already hinted at doing advertisement patches on the jerseys and field if allowed.

“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin said, via On3. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. The pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”

Ad

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey hasn't been opposed to advertisement patches on jerseys to bring in more revenue.

“We’ve had jersey patches in bowl games,” he said. “I would anticipate there’s going to be a continuing push (for new revenues), and we’re going to have to come to some agreement in this new environment on where those limits exist.”

Whether or not LSU will have jersey advertisements for its Week 1 matchup on Aug. 30 against Clemson is to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.