Leaving aside Bryce Underwood’s billionaire splurge, LSU Booster reassures Tigers’ ability to spend in NIL era

The LSU Tigers, as well as every other program in college football, has entered an era where the amount of money a team can spend means a lot. With this money, one can lure the top recruits to the school by promising them a significant NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal.

During the latest edition of the "After Further Review" podcast, LSU Tigers booster Gordon McKennan went on the show to discuss whether the Tigers will be able to competitively spend in the new "NIL era" of college football.

"I do think there is going to be some supplement from business owners and boosters to help out." (4:07)

This era is a complete contrast to the college football of old. Previously, the programs were all funded by donations from "boosters" and the university.

Any money that was given to the program was spent on improving the equipment and facilities. This would make the program an attractive destination for any potential recruits.

This model does still exist, but donations alone from those who support the team will not be enough in the new era if a team wants to be competitive.

All it now takes, as we saw with the recruitment of top quarterback Bryce Underwood to the Michigan Wolverines, is one person with a lot of money giving a program possible unfair advantage over others.

However, as McKennan said on the podcast, there is still a space for boosters in this era.

Top prospect to visit LSU this weekend

On the subject of the Tigers' future recruitment, they are having a visit this weekend from linebacker Emanuel Rufin.

Rufin is a four-star rated player and one of the top 20 defensive linemen prospects in the 2026 class. Speaking to On3 about his recruitment journey with the Tigers, he said:

"The conversations have been great from (LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams). He tells me how I can make an impact on their defensive line.”

LSU is one of a number of programs that are in the hunt for Rufin, with Alabama and Ohio State also looking for him. If the Tigers do get him, he will be a welcome addition to their defense.

