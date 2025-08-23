  • home icon
  "Lee Corso could've completed that pass": Fans go wild at Avery Johnson's deep TD throw against Iowa State in 2025 season opener

"Lee Corso could’ve completed that pass": Fans go wild at Avery Johnson's deep TD throw against Iowa State in 2025 season opener

By Arnold
Modified Aug 23, 2025
Kansas State University v Iowa State University - Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Source: Getty
Fans go wild at Avery Johnson's deep TD throw against Iowa State in 2025 season opener - Source: Getty

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson enjoyed a strong start to the 2025 season against Iowa State on Saturday. Johnson completed 21 of 30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, but his Wildcats lost the season opener by a score of 24-21 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

When Johnson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown in the fourth quarter, fans had some wild reactions since the QB was given plenty of time and space to pick his target.

"Lee Corso could’ve completed that pass," one tweeted.
"I mean I’m making that throw," another added.
"Easiest pass of all time tbh," a third commented.

Here are some more reactions to Johnson's TD pass in the fourth quarter against Iowa State.

"There was no one within 10 yards. How is this a dime? I just watched him badly miss multiple other throws. Including a slant badly thrown behind receiver," one wrote.
"We’re gassing up throws to completely uncovered receivers okay," another added.
"Underthrown would’ve been a pick if he wasn’t wide open," a user tweeted.

Johnson also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown on eight attempts. Meanwhile, Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht completed 14 of 28 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 18 yards and a TD on 12 carries..

Avery Johnson and Kansas State will face North Dakota next after a season-opening defeat to Iowa State

NCAA Football: Kansas State QB Avery Johnson - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Kansas State QB Avery Johnson - Source: Imagn

Following a season-opening loss to Iowa State, Avery Johnson's Kansas State will host North Dakota at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30.

Here's a look at Kansas State's schedule for the rest of the 2025 season:

  • Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. South Dakota
  • Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Iowa
  • Saturday, Sept. 13: at Arkansas State
  • Saturday, Sept. 20: BYE
  • Saturday, Sept. 27: vs. Arizona
  • Saturday, Oct. 4: at Cincinnati
  • Saturday, Oct. 11: at Colorado
  • Saturday, Oct. 18: BYE
  • Saturday, Oct. 25: vs. BYU
  • Saturday, Nov. 1: vs. No. 11 Arizona State
  • Saturday, Nov. 8: at TCU
  • Saturday, Nov. 15: BYE
  • Saturday, Nov. 22: vs. Kansas
  • Saturday, Nov. 29: at Oklahoma State
