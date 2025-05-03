"Let me do the dirty work": Asante Samuel backs Deion Sanders to fight back hate from Antonio Brown after new clip goes viral

Former New England Patriots running back Asante Samuel and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Antonio Brown have been at each other's throats even before the latter mocked Deion Sanders and his son Shilo Sanders, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Friday, Brown posted a tweet, targeting the Hall of Famer for mishandling his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

"Deion stupid a** trying to be agent, coach, commentator, preacher," Brown wrote. "Ain't buying that s***."

Brown also posted an old clip of him working out with Shilo on the field at the request of Coach Prime. The former NFL star was seemingly too good for the safety, who was barely able to keep up with him.

Instead of getting into it, Coach Prime took the high road and commented positively on Brown. He wrote (via X):

"@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what’s said. You KNOW I know u and I’m holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain’t need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."

However, Asante Samuel decided to get his hands dirty and defended Deion Sanders against Brown's rhetoric.

"Nah coach we give him too many passes… send it to me let me do the dirty work. Forget that ninja he “FLAW” Florida style 🤣" Samuel wrote.

Asante Samuel praised Colorado creator for sharing unseen clips from Antonio Brown's workout with Shilo Sanders

While Antonio Brown shared clips of his own, a Colorado creator also shared some clips of the workout between the former wide receiver with Shilo Sanders. In these clips, Shilo seemed to have Brown sweat out.

Naturally, Asante Samuel used this clip to get back at Brown.

"Good work young fella… flaw ass ninja gone edit the clips to try and make Hommie look bad. That’s week af," Samuel wrote on X.

It remains to be seen if Antonio Brown has an answer to Samuel's claim of editing the clips to make himself look good.

