"Let me know what you're cooking man": Dan Lanning shots cheerful video message for elite five-star Oregon target

Oregon already has a defensive lineman commit in the 2027 class in four-star prospect Cam Pritchett out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. Dan Lanning's coaching staff is constantly trying to add more defensive linemen in the room, and one of their key targets is five-star prospect Jalen Brewster.

Ad

Brewster picked up an offer from Oregon on Feb. 28, and since then, the Ducks have been actively recruiting him. On Friday, Lanning even sent Brewster a personalized video message:

"Jalen, what's up brother? Down here at the lake enjoying some time with family. Just thinking about you and your crew and how much fun we had when you were up here on campus with us. So, I hope you have a great 4th of July. Let me know what you're cooking, man. Have a good one."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brewster hasn’t set a timeline for his decision, but he continues to be one of the hottest names in recruiting. Since June, he has received offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, and Kansas State.

Brewster also holds scholarships from Auburn, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and USC.

Brewster is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 8 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also proved his versatility by occasionally playing running back for his high school, scoring four rushing touchdowns during the 2024 season.

Ad

Jalen Brewster opens up about his trip to Oregon

Jalen Brewster visited Eugene this spring on an unofficial trip. Speaking with On3, he shared his impressions:

“It was my first time at Oregon, and what stood out to me were the facilities and the coaches. Oregon has everything you need to make it to the league, and the staff treated me like family."

Ad

Brewster made a return visit on Tuesday and offered more praise for Dan Lanning’s program afterward (via On3):

"They just check all the boxes."

As of now, On3 gives Oklahoma the leading spot in Brewster's recruitment with a 43.7% chance of securing his commitment, while Oregon holds only a 7.3% chance.

However, with more high school football ahead, Oregon will have ample opportunities to bring Brewster back for more visits and possibly shift the momentum in their favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More