"Let Prime cook": Colorado fans rejuvenated with Deion Sanders' latest recruiting steal

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes shored up their offensive line after landing former Maryland offensive tackle Andre Roye Jr. in the transfer portal on Monday.

After the news was shared by On3's Hayes Fawcett, some Colorado fans were fired up about Roye's arrival at Boulder, where he will look to help the Buffaloes' offensive front.

"Let prime cook what he doing for cu needs to be studied," a fan said.

"ITS TIME FOR OUR CHAMPIONS RUN," another fan added.

"Real ballers go to Colorado," another fan posted.

Other fans questioned the Buffs' activity in the transfer portal. Deion Sanders's squad has 28 incoming transfers for the 2025 season. While Colorado isn't breaking any rules, some fans weren't happy with the move, especially those who pull for the Terrapins.

"I like the Buffs but leave our players be 😭," a fan wrote.

"This sucks. We don’t need to lose offensive linemen." Another fan posted.

"Do something ref," a fan said.

Comments from Andre Roye Jr.'s transfer to Colorado. - Source: Instagram/@hayesfawcett3

Andre Roye Jr. is a 6-5, 305-pound sophomore. He started seven games for the Terps last season and has allowed only one sack in over 430 snaps. He will now be counted on to protect a new signal-caller after Shedeur Sanders left for the NFL.

Liberty grad transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman JuJu Lewis are competing for the starting quarterback job in Colorado. Coach Prime's squad will also have to replace several skill position players, including their leading receiver, Travis Hunter, and leading rusher, Isaiah Augustave.

Andre Roye Jr. the newest member of Clorado's changing offensive front

The Colorado Buffaloes are undergoing several changes in their offensive line. Zechariah Owens, Cash Cleveland, Zack Owens and Hank Zilinskas left the program.

Andre Roye Jr. will join other transfers like Zylon Crisler, Xavier Hill, Aki Ogunbiyi, Larry Johnson III and Mana Taimani. The former Maryland tackle is expected to compete for a starting spot in Colorado.

The Buffaloes have struggled at the trenches in both of Deion Sanders' seasons as head coach. They ranked No. 126 with 43 sacks allowed last season. While some were the result of Shedeur Sanders taking too long to throw the football, others were protection breakdowns.

Colorado is coming off a 9-4 season and an Alamo Bowl berth. They are once again expected to challenge for the Big 12 championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buffs will open the season on Aug. 29 at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

