"Let Ryan Day say what he wants to say" - Former OSU coach defends Ryan Day's shot back at Lou Holtz

Although it's been almost a week since the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battled, the drama between Ryan Day and Lou Holtz continues.

Day took exception to Holtz saying Ohio State was not a physical team and called him out after the Buckeyes' 17-14 road victory at Notre Dame Stadium.

On Thursday's edition of Urban's Take with Tim May, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer did not have an issue with Day's comments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Meyer said:

"Let Ryan Day say what he wants to say and move on. If you don't like it, that's fine. But do understand Ryan Day, they just won a game that his life would be different if they lost that game. And someone sticks a microphone in his face, probably four minutes after it happened. He is allowed to say what he wants to say. And you respect that, because he did it."

Meyer has a connection with Day as he hired the current Ohio State coach. While Day is 49-6 as head coach of the Buckeyes, people still believe he is on the hot seat with his performance against the Michigan Wolverines.

On his show, Meyer said of Day:

"My admiration and respect for Ryan Day is immense. We hired him. I hear things once in a while, and once again, I get it, because you're getting paid a lot of money, you're at the ultimate place.

"I told you the job description now, Gene handed it to me, Gene Smith. And it said, 'Win every game you play.' Like at Florida no one ever said that to me, but I actually had a sheet of paper that said, 'Win every game you play.' I'm not sure how many schools can say that."

Ryan Day and Ohio State's chances of making the College Football Playoff

Ohio State has been one of the best programs in recent memory, but Ryan Day has not had success in the College Football Playoff. He is currently 1-3 in the College Football Playoff but has a case to make it this season.

Day has led the Buckeyes to a perfect 4-0 record. They are ranked fourth in the nation, meaning they would make it to the playoff if the season ended today. They have two games against some of the top 10 programs remaining in Penn State and Michigan, but as long as they win the Big Ten Conference, they will make the playoff.

It is going to be difficult but Ohio State has the offensive firepower, and its defense has really stepped up this season. So it should be able to make the Big Ten Conference Championship Game with as good a shot as anyone to make the playoff.