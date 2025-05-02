"Let's bring him back": POTUS Donald Trump makes humorous appeal to unretire Nick Saban while giving Kalen DeBoer his flowers

While addressing University of Alabama graduates, United States President Donald Trump talked about Nick Saban on Thursday night, while giving a shout-out to current Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Trump was greeted by Saban at Coleman Coliseum as he gave the opening address to the school's graduates. The President praised Saban's job at the school, even humorously saying they should bring him back.
"As a student at Alabama, you'll always remember where you were when your head coach, Nick Saban, retired. Remember that? Because he had done such a fantastic job the last time I was here... Let's bring him back. No, you have a good coach right now," Donald Trump said.
Trump became the first American President to give the keynote commencement address in Tuscaloosa. This was his first trip to the university since September when he attended the Crimson Tide´s 41-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump was the Republican presidential candidate back then.
Saban won six national titles while at Alabama - he won one before at LSU-, so it was no surprise that Donald Trump opened speaking about Nick Saban. The former Alabama head coach also gave a short message recounting a previous meeting with Trump
Donald Trump is also scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the United States Military Academy at West Point next month. Just like with Alabama, Trump has also watched the Army football team at the stadium, going to last season's Army-Navy game in December.
