"Let's bring him back": POTUS Donald Trump makes humorous appeal to unretire Nick Saban while giving Kalen DeBoer his flowers

While addressing University of Alabama graduates, United States President Donald Trump talked about Nick Saban on Thursday night, while giving a shout-out to current Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Ad

Trump was greeted by Saban at Coleman Coliseum as he gave the opening address to the school's graduates. The President praised Saban's job at the school, even humorously saying they should bring him back.

"As a student at Alabama, you'll always remember where you were when your head coach, Nick Saban, retired. Remember that? Because he had done such a fantastic job the last time I was here... Let's bring him back. No, you have a good coach right now," Donald Trump said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trump became the first American President to give the keynote commencement address in Tuscaloosa. This was his first trip to the university since September when he attended the Crimson Tide´s 41-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs. Trump was the Republican presidential candidate back then.

Saban won six national titles while at Alabama - he won one before at LSU-, so it was no surprise that Donald Trump opened speaking about Nick Saban. The former Alabama head coach also gave a short message recounting a previous meeting with Trump

Donald Trump is also scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the United States Military Academy at West Point next month. Just like with Alabama, Trump has also watched the Army football team at the stadium, going to last season's Army-Navy game in December.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!