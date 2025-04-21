"Let's have fun, Patriots": Adam Rank names exciting fit for Travis Hunter in 2025 NFL draft

Heisman winner Travis Hunter continues to be one of the most talked about prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. His draft stock has been fluctuating for a while, especially after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders solidified their spots. The two-way star is not ready to budge from his previous stance that he wants to play on both sides of the ball.

The team that picks should be able to remain flexible on that part, and according to NFL insider Adam Rank, the New England Patriots could be a likely spot. Hunter can maximize his potential over there and Mike Vrabel should consider allowing him to play on both offensive and defensive schemes.

To back his logic, Rank narrated the story of MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was brought in by the Angels and how he played as a hitter and pitcher to eventually dominate on both the positions. He believes Hunter could pull of a similar role in New England. Only requirement is that the team getting him must distribute the workload effectively.

Rank explained his logic to Tom Pelissero and Judy Battista on Saturday’s episode of the Insiders (15:00):

“Let's have fun, Patriots. Do you have the worst offensive line in the NFL? Well, Pro Football Focus seems to think so. However, I don't care. You worry about that later, much in the same way as my kids are doing homework right now, because they spent their entire spring break goofing around."

Rank continued:

“You worry about that later. Go get Travis Hunter. Let him be your wide receiver with Stefon Diggs and all that good stuff. And by the way, let him play, let him play corner. Hey, I don't know if you paid attention to baseball.

"The Angels brought in Shohei Ohtani seven years ago, and they said, 'Listen, you can pitch and you can hit.' And it worked out pretty well. Shohei Ohtani turned out to be a pretty good player. Let's have fun, NFL. Let Travis Hunter play both sides of the football."

Travis Hunter could give a tough fight to Cam Ward

Even though the plan looks pretty straight forward for Tennessee coach Brian Callahan to go for a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, things could change anytime.

The NFL draft is seemingly unpredictable and the Titans will have the choice to forgo their QB dreams and bring in Travis Hunter, the most versatile player, in this year's class.

The Colorado two-way star brings insane stability on both sides of the ball. It could help Callahan strengthen both offense and defense. And when it comes to building the QB room that only has Will Levis, the Titans could follow the Browns or the Giants who made the best use of free agency and signed veteran QBs.

If Callahan wants to go another way, they can wait until the 2026 NFL draft and finally make a call for their franchise quarterback.

