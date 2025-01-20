"Let’s go 35-21 to Ohio State": Johnny Manziel predicts the Buckeyes to defeat Notre Dame in the CFP national championship game

Johnny Manziel is going with Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday. Following a dominant run, the Buckeyes are set to play for the national title against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Ohio State is an 8.5-point favorite and many are touting Ryan Day's team to go all the way and claim the title. Manziel joined the bandwagon as the former Heisman Trophy winner believes the Buckeyes have an edge in the game.

“I think Ohio State can score 35,” Manziel said, via Action Network. “So let’s go 35-21 to Ohio State, and crown our national champion. I think they’re just gonna have to be able to run the ball. Riley Leonard’s gonna have to try his best to be able to hit some play-action shots.

“But a lot of this game comes down to the defense for Notre Dame. There’s a lot of pressure on them to stop this Ohio State offense that’s been running it well for the most part throughout this college football playoff.”

The Buckeyes have been on a scoring spree in the CFP. They dropped 42 points on Tennessee in the first round, 41 versus Oregon in the Rose Bowl and 28 against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. This gave Manziel confidence ahead of the matchup.

Johnny Manziel believes Notre Dame will have a tough time against Ohio State's offense

Ohio State's offense has been electric in the CFP. Johnny Manziel believes Notre Dame will have a tough time stopping the offense in Atlanta on Monday.

“They’re gonna have to find a way even if the offense is struggling a little bit," Manziel said. "It’s stalling out to be able to keep Notre Dame in this game with some big stops and some turnovers for them. You can’t see Jeremiah Smith running down the field if you’re a Notre Dame fan or it’s gonna be a long day.”

Notre Dame boasts one of the most solid defenses in the nation. It has conceded an average of 14.3 points per game this season — second in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It will look to continue its streak of brilliant defensive outings against Ohio State to win the title.

