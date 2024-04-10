"Let's go back to school again" - Caleb Williams claps back at CFB analyst's take on former USC star's limitations due to not facing adversity 

Caleb Williams is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft and his talent has been widely discussed across the media landscape. Without a doubt, there are a lot of expectations on the former USC quarterback as he transitions to the professional stage.

In an appearance on a recent episode of the “This is Football” podcast, Greg McElroy stressed some concerns about Williams ahead of the NFL draft. The ESPN analyst thinks the quarterback hasn't faced enough adversity in college football to keep him going for long in the NFL.

Greg McElroy's opinion was met with a pretty wild reaction from Caleb Williams. The quarterback took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the assertion. After describing the dictionary meaning of adversity, the quarterback listed the ones faced in his college career:

“Let’s go back to school again cause I’m bored rn... Adversity: “A state or instance of serious or continued difficulty or misfortune.” Y1. Didn’t start freshman year. Y2. Popped hammy championship game 1st Q. Lost bc of my hammy. Y3. 7-5 my last year of college ball.”

What did Greg McElroy say about Caleb Williams?

Greg McElroy, in his comments, tried to explain that Caleb Williams hasn't had some kind of history in his college career where he felt the heat so much and tried to take motivation from that. For the analyst, this is unlike the previous top draft picks that had successful collegiate careers:

"Caleb Williams, from the time he stepped on campus at Oklahoma and USC, has never experienced adversity...I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement, is there the chip on the shoulder that's going to keep him going 10-12 years down the road the way it does Mahomes."

Williams may need something to push him on in the unforgiving NFL. However, it would arguably be a hasty conclusion to think he doesn't have motivation after how his last season at USC turned out. Fans will just have to wait and see how the quarterback fairs on the professional stage next season.

Did Caleb Williams encounter adversities during his college career?

It's hard to pass through the college football realm and not face some challenges and adversities along the way. However, it can't fully be ascertained as to what level of adversity McElroy was referring to while offering his opinion on the quarterback.

Nonetheless, the failure to lead USC to any championship success in his two seasons and inability to contend for the Heisman Trophy in his last year were undoubtedly adversities for Williams.

