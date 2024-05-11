“Lets go bby brother!” - Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban hypes up Terrion Arnold after first practice session with Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold took to Instagram to share some snaps from the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp. He had an intense practice session with his teammates in the new NFL setting, sweating it out to prepare for the new season. The former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback had a strong message for his opponents in his social media post, which even got a reaction from Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban.

Arnold had a great stint with the Crimson Tide and played at the heart of the Nick Saban defense. He also enjoyed a close relationship with the head coach and his family. Now that he is living his NFL dream, he is putting in some work to break into the team.

Here are the snaps shared by the former Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold from the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp.

“I’m back, watch yours,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The post got a heartwarming reaction from Coach Saban's daughter Kristen Saban. She slid into the comments section and gave him encouragement.

“Let’s go bby brother,” she wrote with a clapping emoji.

The Lions drafted Arnold as the 24th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While in Tuscaloosa in his last season of college football, the cornerback recorded 63 tackles, five pass interceptions along with a sack and a forced fumble. He was instrumental in getting the Crimson Tide to the college football playoffs, winning the SEC conference title in the process. While the team couldn't win the national title, Arnold impressed everyone who watched him play on the field.

Terrion Arnold never passing the LANK torch in Alabama

The 2023 Alabama college football playoff run was described as the ‘LANK’ era. It stands for ‘Let All Naysayers Know', a brand started by Terrion Arnold and the Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe. It became an instant hit around the Crimson Tide nation, becoming a household name.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Next Round' podcast, Arnold was asked if another Alabama player would get the LANK torch in the 2024 season.

“As far as me passing that LANK torch, never. No. I’m still there in spirit," Arnold said. "If we need to FaceTime so I can give the team a speech before the game, we can do that. 50% of LANK is in Alabama, the other 50% is in Detroit. In Detroit, we’re gonna let the naysayers know too,” he said on the matter.

While Milroe will lead Alabama in the 2024 season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, Arnold will be lining up for the Lions in the NFL. It remains to be seen how the two manage their brand together going forward.

