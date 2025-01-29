“Level of competition is too high for him”: Former Jets scout takes a dig at Shedeur Sanders after watching Shilo’s Shrine Bowl practice clip

Shedeur Sanders is not even partaking in the Shrine Bowl on Thursday, but the Colorado quarterback has come under the wrath of former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly. When Kelly caught a glimpse of Shilo Sanders' struggles at the Shrine Bowl practice sessions, he took a shot at the two Sanders brothers who are entering this year's NFL draft.

"Now I’m starting to understand why Shedeur Sanders isn’t practicing or participating in the game —level of competition is too high for him," Kelly tweeted in response to a video showing Shilo struggling to defend Miami wideout Sam Brown Jr. during a practice rep.

Kelly has been critical of Shilo and Shedeur in his recent tweets. The former scout also listed out Sheduer's flaws on the gridiron and recently claimed that he was an "undraftable free agent."

Furthermore, Shilo's struggles in the one-on-one drills at the Shrine Bowl practices won't improve his predraft stock. The safety had been taken advantage of by opposing players, and videos of his struggles went viral on social media.

While many feel that Shilo could be a potential Day 3 pick, which means could be picked in the fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh rounds, his recent displays could put him into an undraftable position.

Shilo did well for Colorado in the 2024 season. He recorded 67 tackles (45 solo), 1.0 sacks, two passes defended and one forced fumble, helping the Buffs to a 9-4 record and a No. 20 final ranking.

The focus, however, has been mainly on Shilo's younger brother, Shedeur.

Shedeur Sanders is widely considered a top three pick in this year's NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders opted against playing in the Shrine Bowl to meet with some NFL teams instead. The Colorado quarterback is widely considered a top three pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

In his final year at CU, Shedeur completed 353 of 477 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for four touchdowns and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Now it will be interesting to see which team he plays for in the pro league.

