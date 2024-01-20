“LFG!!!!!” - $14,000,000 worth Lane Kiffin rejoices as former Alabama CB Trey Amos joins Ole Miss following Nick Saban’s departure

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was thrilled after his team landed a commitment from Trey Amos on Friday. The former Alabama cornerback announced that he would be leaving the Crimson Tide to join the Rebels following Nick Saban's retirement.

Kiffin reacted to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Hayes Fawcett, which confirmed that Amos spoke to On3 Sports about his commitment to Ole Miss. The Rebels coach quoted the post and wrote:

"LFG!!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Kiffin, who has a net worth of around $14 million, seems excited about working with Amos at Ole Miss next season.

Amos has one year of eligibility left and will be aiming to win a national championship with Ole Miss. He helped Alabama win the national championship title in 2020, when the Crimson Tide beat Ohio State in the final game of the season.

Amos recorded 12 tackles and five pass breakups in 14 games for No. 5 Alabama in 2023. The defensive back helped the Crimson Tide advance to the College Football Playoff.

However, Alabama lost to eventual national championship winners No. 1 Michigan Wolveines in the CFP semifinals.

How did Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss fare in the 2023 college football season?

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin's No. 9 Ole Miss finished second in the SEC West with an 11-2 record (6-2 in conference) in 2023. The Rebels finished behind Alabama in their division and beat Penn State in their Peach Bowl game.

The two defeats Ole Miss suffered in the regular season came against the Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs.

Kiffin, who has been in charge of the Rebels since 2020, is hoping to guide them to the College Football Playoff next season. He has a 34-15 record at Ole Miss so far.