"LFG LB!!": LeGarrette Blount pens a heartfelt reaction to son receiving offer from Bill Belichick's UNC

Bill Belichick shocked the football world after extending a full scholarship to LeGarrette Blount Jr. on Wednesday. Blount is a defensive back and wide receiver for Hamilton High School (Chandler, AZ) and a Class of 2028 recruit. He is the son of Belichick's former player, running back LeGarrette Blount Sr., who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots while playing for Belichick.

LeGarrette Jr. announced the offer on X, writing:

"Blessed to receive my 2nd D1 offer from North Carolina!!"

It did not take long for LeGarrette Sr. to react to the post. He showed love to his son for receiving the offer but pointed out that there is still lots of work to be done.

"LFG LB!!!!!" he wrote. "A dawg if I ever seen one!!! Such a humble and respectful kid that does nothing but WORK!! I’m so proud of you and happy for you son! You deserve everything coming your way and more king! I love you so so much my guy!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!"

LeGarrette Blount had two stints with the Patriots and Bill Belichick. He first joined the team in 2013 but departed in 2014 to move to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he was traded back to the Patriots mid-season and won the Super Bowl with them. He would go on to stay with the team for the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The 2016 season was the best of Blount's career. He rushed for 1161 yards and 18 touchdowns on 299 attempts. His 18 rushing TDs led the league. They would also win the Super Bowl that season.

LeGarrette Blount Jr. will not join Bill Belichick in UNC for a few seasons

LeGarrette Jr. will bide his time before committing to a school. He only just completed his freshman high school season and is a member of the 2028 recruiting class. If he chooses UNC, it will be at the end of Bill Belichick's contract.

Belichick signed a five-year contract that runs through the 2029 season. If Blount decides to go to North Carolina, he will join the team shortly before the end of Belichick's deal.

It is unclear whether Belichick would be retained after this contract. After the 2029 season, he will be 78. So, if LeGarrette Blount commits to UNC, there is a decent chance he will have to play under a different coach.

