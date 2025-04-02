“Liar and a cheater”: Jim Harbaugh faces fans wrath over reaction to Matt Weiss’ hacking accusations

College football fans aimed at Jim Harbaugh after he claimed that he did not know about Matt Weiss' hacking allegations.

On March 20, Weiss was indicted on 24 federal charges of hacking into databases of more than 100 universities to download "personal, intimate, digital photographs and videos" of female student-athletes, according to Audacy.

After the news came out, Harbaugh said he was shocked by it but some college football fans do not believe him.

"First class liar," one fan tweeted.

"He never lies, cheats or steals....just ask him," a fan wrote.

"He's a liar and a cheater, don't believe anything he says," another fan wrote.

Some think Harbaugh knew about it and turned a blind eye.

"Dirty program," a fan commented.

"He squirms in his chair when asked why "he (Weiss) was allowed to coach" the TCU game," one fan wrote.

"Habitual liar!," a fan said.

Others claimed that Harbaugh was lying because he also said before that he did not know about Connor Stalions' sign-stealing allegations.

"Harbaugh lies!" one fan tweeted.

"He's shocked, sure. Jim Harbaugh is a liar. Jim Harbaugh is not a man of honor. That is becoming more and more clear all the time," a fan wrote.

"Harbaugh sold their souls for a illegit natty!" another fan wrote.

Jim Harbaugh says he was shocked to find out about allegations against Matt Weiss

Jim Harbaugh said that he had no idea what Matt Weiss was doing and was shocked to learn about it.

Harbaugh, now the coach of the LA Chargers in the NFL, was asked when he found out and he shared his reaction.

“It was after the TCU game that I found out, we found out, that there was allegations,” Harbaugh said on Monday, via Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett. “And you said it, I mean indictment, that's not a word that — sympathy for the victims and for Matt's family. It’s shocking.”

Weiss was the quarterback's coach and co-offensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines in 2022.

