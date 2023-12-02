The Conference USA showdown between the Liberty Flames and the New Mexico State Aggies ended with an epic showdown. And in a historical moment, the Flames went on to clinch their first FBS conference title by defeating the Aggies 49-35.

The New Mexico State Aggies came into the C-USA championship game as the No.1 defense in the conference. Nevertheless, the Liberty Flames were successful in scoring 49 points and 712 total offensive yards against the Aggies.

Fans took to social media to share their various opinion on the Liberty Flames' historical win, with one fan paradoxically stating that the University founder Jerry Falwell Sr, who passed away in 2007 is proud of the achievement, but not from heaven:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

"Jerry Falwell is smiling...From hell"

Expand Tweet

Some fans believed that winning the C-USA championship meant the Flames were still in the race to make it to the New Year's Six Bowl game. However, other fans were in contradiction of this possibility:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After spending the last four seasons as an independent program under coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames joined the C-USA conference this year along with new Jamey Chadwell. In his debut campaign, Chadwell led the program to an undefeated record compiling a 13-0 overall record (8-0 in the C-USA).

In the conference championship game against New Mexico State, the game was tied 35-35 at the end of the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, RB Billy Lucas and QB Kaidon Salter both scored rushing touchdowns to shift the tide in favor of the Liberty Flames. Salter also put up 319 passing yards and two TD passes for his team as they were crowned as the new conference champions.

Will the Liberty Flames make it to a New Year's Six Bowl bid?

Despite winning the C-USA title, the Flames are neck and neck with Tulane for the Group of Five's automatic New Year's Six Bowl bid. The Green Wave face the SMU Mustangs for the AAC title this weekend. If SMU can secure the win, then Chadwell and his team have a chance of making it to the NY6.

However, if Tulane emerged as the AAC Champions, then it would put a big dent in LU's possibility of being in the NY6. Thus, fans of the Flames will now be waiting in anticipation for the outcome of the AAC game to unfold.