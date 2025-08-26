"Life is going to become very miserable": Paul Finebaum drops hot take on Brian Kelly's pursuit to beat Clemson in season opener

The LSU-Clemson matchup is expected to become one of the most watched games of Week 1 as college football season officially kicks off on Aug 30 for all the power teams in the country. Brian Kelly will be on the edge since LSU would be looking to end its long-standing curse of losing opening games.For the last five years, the Tigers haven't won a single opener. With Dabo Swinney leading Clemson on the other side, things get even more challenging. LSU's strength of schedule is currently placed at No. 11 in the country and winning the initial games will prove crucial. Paul Finebaum, who has been critical of Kelly's pursuit of a successful season, doubled down with his blunt predictions. He chose Clemson over LSU to win the game.The veteran analyst mentioned LSU's offensive line is shaky, and the team has a lot of work to do. Even though Kelly had overhauled the roster in the offseason, Cade Klubnik &amp; Co. might prove to be a tough opponent to pair up against. He added that one more season opener loss could mount immense pressure on Kelly.“I like Clemson to win this game, and it has to do with the offensive line of LSU,” Finebaum said on Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up.”“I'm a little concerned that Clemson's elite defensive front is going to get in there and create havoc for Nussmeier, and if that happens, I hate to go this way, because he's on our show every week, including yesterday, but life is going to become very miserable quickly for Brian Kelly.” “Even though I don't think his job is in jeopardy. He's done a very good job building this program back, and this is by far his best team. The fans down there are going to go crazy with a loss,” he added.Brian Kelly gives Dabo Swinney his flowers ahead of 2025The Saturday game would be the fifth time Brian Kelly and Dabo Swinney would come face-to-face in their respective careers. In all those four appearances in the past, Clemson had an upper hand, winning three of them. This gives an additional advantage for Swinney to go aggressive against Kelly's men.“Clemson, obviously a top-ranked team. Whatever poll you're looking at, it's a top five team. They reached the CFP. I know Coach Swinney very well. Thirteen seasons at 10 wins, they're the epitome of consistency at the highest level,” Kelly said to the reporters on Monday this week.If Kelly manages to win the game, it would be a huge achievement for him personally and the team's first win against a highly ranked opponent in 2025. Expect nothing less than a 10+ winning season for LSU in 2025.