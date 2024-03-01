"Like cramming for a final the night before": Alabama DC Kane Wommack recounts his hilarious first meeting with 7x title-winning HC Nick Saban

Kane Wommack is the Alabama Crimson Tide's new defensive coordinator.

As with all newly hired coordinators, Wommack is implementing his new strategy. However, unlike any other DC hiring, Wommack must overhaul former head coach Nick Saban's defensive philosophy.

But Wommack has sought help from Saban to aid him with tasks, having meetings with the former coach. In preparation for these, Wommack said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“ I told my wife I was like cramming for a final the night before, making sure that my cut-ups and everything were ready to go for that meeting.”

Expand Tweet

Many coaches want to impress some of the greatest coaches of all time, with Saban falling into this category.

His no-nonsense coaching style worked extremely well at Alabama, giving the Crimson Tide six national championships and making the program a national powerhouse.

Those who replace him have large shoes to fill, and Wommack is aware of this. This is why he has reached out to Saban for advice.

“Coach has been awesome," Wommack said. "He’s been helpful. He’s honest. Gives me his real thoughts. I ask him real questions. I want to know this team. I want to know what he built from a defensive perspective and how to best take what was done the last 17 years and how they’ve evolved over 17 years to the point they are now and how we best need to make that transition from a defensive scheme.” “

Read More: Alabama's new $100M HC Kalen DeBoer breaks the mold of Nick Saban’s secretive strategy for Crimson Tide with latest move

Who is Kane Wommack?

Kate Wommack began his coaching career in 2010 at UT Martin as a quarterbacks coach. He then moved to Jacksonville State as a graduate assistant for a year, before going to Ole Miss to do the same role.

His first venture into the defensive coordinator role was at Eastern Illinois, where he was involved in its playoff-making season.

After two years at Eastern Illinois, Wommack became the DC at South Alabama, where its defense rapidly improved to become one of the country's top 10 defenses.

Wommack left South Alabama in 2018 for Indiana, where he had his first encounter working with his current coach, Kalen DeBoer, who was then the Hooiser's OC. But Wommack returned to South Alabama 2 years later to become a head coach. He led the Jaguars to two bowls and a 22-16 record.

Wommack has now returned to the role that he has had a lot of success with. Can he continue his pattern of strong defenses at one of college football's biggest programs?

Read More: At Alabama, you train as professionals": Dallas Turner claims the culture at Tuscaloosa prepares athletes for NFL