“Like to know where Lou Holtz is”: When Ryan Day called out legendary Notre Dame coach for criticizing Ohio State

Ryan Day's Ohio State is gearing up for a crunch clash against Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame for the national title on Monday. While there has been a lot of respect between the two coaches in the buildup to the game, Day once called out legendary Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz for criticizing Ohio State.

On Sept. 23, 2023, after Day's Ohio State beat Notre Dame 17-14, he called out Holtz's analysis of his Buckeyes.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,” Day said in his postgame interview. “What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world.”

Holtz, who coached Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996 and won the national title in 1988, appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" before that game and questioned Ohio State's toughness.

“He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice — and everybody who beats them does so because they’re more physical than Ohio State," Holtz said. "I think Notre Dame will take that same approach."

The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame in 2023. The Ohio State coach will aim for his team to be on the right side of the result following Monday's national title game against the Fighting Irish.

Ryan Day's Ohio State crushed Oregon and Texas to reach CFP final

Ryan Day's Ohio State lost two regular-season games and missed the Big Ten championship game, but still qualified for the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes handed Oregon its first loss of the season, winning 41-21 in the Rose Bowl. Ohio State also beat Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to book a place in the national championship game.

Here are all the TV and live stream details for the Notre Dame-Ohio State national title game.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

