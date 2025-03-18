“Lil bro down bad”: CFB fans react as Michigan State follows LSU, Ohio State and other’s footsteps for the 2025 spring game

The Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday announced that they would not be playing a spring game in the coming weeks.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This follows the trend set by many other schools. The likes of LSU and Ohio State are among the programs that have canceled their spring games this season. These have mostly been replaced with another practice session, which is open to the public.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What have college football fans thought about the decision from the Spartans on social media? Here is a selection of their reactions.

These fans are saddened and disappointed by the decision to cut the spring game.

Ad

"This sucks 👎," another said.

"sad. Real sad," a third fan said.

"Lil bro down bad," this fan commented.

These fans believe that the Spartans were wrong to cancel their spring game, using their recent play and the fact that no one may be interested in the players (the reason why Nebraska canceled their game).

"Nobody is stealing their players LMAO," a fan said.

Ad

"lil bro afraid we’ll take his starters and make them Bench warmers." another fan said.

"Cancel the Bowl game as well since they haven’t seen one in three years," a fan said.

These fans have reflected on the impact the canceled game will have on the fans of the Spartans.

"No one was going to show up..." this fan said.

Ad

"Those 86 people who normally attend have now freed up their Sat afternoon," another fan said.

"Oh no that fan will be disappointed," another fan posted.

Why did the Michigan State Spartans cancel their spring game?

Michigan State has joined the numerous programs that have canceled their spring games. Spartans coach Jonathan Smith gave the reason for his decision to cancel the game when talking to the media on Tuesday:

Ad

“There was multiple factors in not having a spring game, but we really want to take advantage of all 15 of the spring practices. And I think this is the best way we can do it.”

For Smith, canceling the spring game will allow the Spartans to have more practices. These will help the team prepare for the 2025 season, where they will hope to build on a 5-7 season and make a bowl game for the first time since 2021.

This reason is completely different from the reason given by the bigger programs, which are more worried about losing good talent in the transfer portal because of their performances in spring games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.