Lincoln Riley at Big Ten media days: Top 5 burning questions USC HC must answer

Lincoln Riley joined the USC Trojans as the team's 30th head coach in November 2021. He had a solid debut, leading the team to an 11-3 record and a spot in the Pac-12 title game, where they unfortunately lost to Utah.

Ahead of year four with the team, Lincoln Riley will be in attendance for the 2025 Big Ten media days. Here are the top five questions he will be expected to answer at the event.

Top 5 questions for Lincoln Riley at Big Ten media days

Can Lincoln Riley help the USC Trojans become a playoff contender in 2025?

Before joining the Trojans, Riley had a successful stint with the Oklahoma Sooners. He led them to four consecutive Big 12 titles while making the playoffs thrice. However, he has yet to replicate that level of success with his new team.

After an underwhelming 7-6 campaign last season, there is an air of uncertainty surrounding his fit with the Trojans. Riley will have to answer to the expectations of the fan base and help the team compete for the Big Ten title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs this upcoming season.

How will the offense look under second-year starting quarterback Jayden Maiava?

Following Caleb Williams' departure in the 2023 NFL draft, the Trojans had Jayden Maiava and Miller Moss on the depth chart last season. Both quarterbacks shared playing time on the field. In December 2024, Moss transferred to play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Thus, Jayden Maiava is set to take over as the starting quarteback in 2025. Last season, he saw time in seven games and recorded 1201 yards and 11 TDs passing. Thus, fans will be hoping that offensive to put up an impressive diplay under Maiava and help them become a contender for the 12-team playoffs.

Who can emerge as a freshman sensation in 2025?

Lincoln Riley has a few promising players in the recruiting class of 2025. This includes quarterback Husan Longstreet and DE Jakheem Stewart. Thus, this raises the question of who can emerge as a superstar this upcoming season for the team.

There is also a lot of hype surrounding four-star wide receiver Corey Simms. The Trojans are not lacking when it comes to talent; rather how they are utilized on the field.

What is Lincoln Riley's plan to manage the USC Trojans' 2025 schedule?

The USC Trojans have a moderately challenging schedule for the 2025 season. Lincoln Riley's team begins their campaign in Week 1 against Missouri State. They are then scheduled to take on Georgia Southern, Purdue, Michigan State and Illinois before entering a bye week.

After the break, the Trojans have a few challenging games against Notre Dame, Michigan and Oregon. Thus, these games will play a crucial role in their chances of becoming a contender for the 12-team playoffs.

Is Lincoln Riley aiming for the Big Ten title this upcoming season?

The USC Trojans won the Pac-12 title 37 times before joining the Big Ten. The last time they lifted a conference title was during the 2017 season under former head coach Clay Helton.

It's been a few years since then that the Trojans have lifted any major trophy. Following Riley's success with the Sooners, fans remain hopeful about him helping the team to the same glory. Will this season be the year he ends his underwhelming performance with the team?

