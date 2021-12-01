Lincoln Riley contract: How much will new USC head coach earn?

Lincoln Riley shook up the NCAA football landscape by making a surprise move to leave the Oklahoma Sooners and taking up the vacancy with USC.

Riley said it was a tough decision to leave Oklahoma, but also the right move for both parties. He was with Oklahoma since 2017. There, he won four Big 12 championships and made the College Football Playoffs three times, going 0-3.

He's a former Big 12 Coach of the Year, and had two of his starting quarterbacks win the Heisman get drafted in the first round.

Those kids that took him at his word are hurting today. Some I spoke to were in tears. This sucks the most for them. Lincoln Riley looked a lot of recruits in the eye this past year and told them he wasn't going anywhere, that he was the #Sooners ' head coach for the long haul.Those kids that took him at his word are hurting today. Some I spoke to were in tears. This sucks the most for them. Lincoln Riley looked a lot of recruits in the eye this past year and told them he wasn't going anywhere, that he was the #Sooners' head coach for the long haul.Those kids that took him at his word are hurting today. Some I spoke to were in tears. This sucks the most for them.

USC fired head coach Clay Helton, buying out the remaining $12 million of his contract. He was 46-24 with the Trojans and was let go after a 1-1 record in 2021. Helton was released by USC after not giving off the vibe that he would restore the program as a national powerhouse.

Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, has the championship and recruiting experience to make a change in southern California. But how much is he being paid for his new gig on the West Coast?

How much is Lincoln Riley's USC contract?

The exact terms of Lincoln Riley's USC contract haven't been 100% confirmed. USC is a price institute, and we may never get the full details. Sooners insider Robert Hefner V has the details on what the terms of the contract could be.

Riley reportedly signed a six-year, $45.2 million extension with Oklahoma in 2020, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NCAA. USC is said to be taking care of Riley's $4.5 million buyout with Oklahoma, and just recently forked the bill for Clay Helton's $10 million buyout.

- $110 million

- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)

- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him

- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family

#Sooners #Trojans Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):- $110 million- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family Lincoln Riley USC contract details (not confirmed; best I could do):- $110 million- USC buying both his homes in Norman for $500,000 over asking ($1 million bonus)- Buying a $6 million home in LA for him- Unlimited use of the private jet 24/7 for family#Sooners #Trojans

With USC, Lincoln Riley is rumored to be paid $110 million with an unknown number of years, ranging from six to ten. USC is also buying both of his properties in Norman, Oklahoma, for half a million dollars over the asking price. Riley has a home he was living in while building a new one that was ready to be moved into.

The program is said to be purchasing a $6 million house in LA for Lincoln Riley, and is giving his family unlimited use of their private jet. If these are indeed the terms of his deal, it makes sense for Riley to make the move.

Between the buyouts and benefits, USC is expected to be in the College Football playoffs within the next few seasons. Lincoln Riley is expected to to live up to the expectations bestowed on him.

