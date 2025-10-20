  • home icon
  Lincoln Riley gets real on disappointing Notre Dame loss as USC HC looks back at "stupid" call involving QB Jayden Maiava

Lincoln Riley gets real on disappointing Notre Dame loss as USC HC looks back at “stupid” call involving QB Jayden Maiava

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 15:21 GMT
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley

USC coach Lincoln Riley lost his third consecutive rivalry game 34-24 to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 8 action. The loss came just a week after the Trojans had dominated the Michigan Wolverines to rise to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll and dropped USC to a 5-2 record this season.

The loss was charecterized by questionable play calling by Riley who tried a trick play with wide receiver Makai Lemon in the fourth quarter with the Trojans chasing the game. Riley, who has distinguished himself as a quarterback guru, took the ball out of quarterback Jayden Maiava's hands and when Lemon tried to throw it, he fumbled it and the Fighting Irish secured the turnover and went on to score.

During his postgame news conference, the polarizing USC coach admitted to his play calling mistake involving his talented quarterback, with the game on the line despite the weather conditions.

“It’s a stupid call,” Lincoln Riley said. “Stupid call. They were a little more of a factor in the second half. I mean, obviously, I think everybody could see that.
"And so you still gotta be able to run the ball, to hang on to the ball, finish plays. I mean, the conditions are what they are at the end of the day. We all got to play in them. And so it’s just the hand that we were all dealt tonight.”
Lincoln Riley challenges team to respond to loss

Despite the loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the USC Trojans have only lost one Big Ten game this season. During his postgame news conference, Lincoln Riley challenged his team to respond to the disappointing defeat.

“The opportunities we have upcoming, we got no time to hold our heads,” Lincoln Riley said. “We got a good team in there, I know that have a good team in there.
"We'll own it, get into this bye week and then jump back into the Big 10 conference, where we've worked our ass off and put ourselves in a great position like we are now. That'll be the challenge of this team, is to handle this, to learn from it. And we just we flat out have to be better. ”

Lincoln Riley's team only has one game remaining against a ranked opponent, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks before the season ends, giving the Trojans their best chance of reachingh the Big Ten championship game and clinching a playoff spot.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

