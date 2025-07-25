Lincoln Riley makes major admission about making changes to USC roster after conference realignment

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans didn't have a great start to their Big Ten stint after a period in the Pac-12. They wrapped up the 2024 season with a 7-6 record after going 8-5 a year before. Due to the conference realignment, the Trojans joined the highly competitive Big Ten in 2024.

Heading into a new season, Riley expects to defy the odds by making massive recruiting strides and transfer portal wins. He was recently speaking to Colin Cowherd on his podcast from Sin City while attending the Big Ten media days. Riley mentioned his team had to take a hit ever since the transition happened and had to make changes to the roster accordingly.

Riley mentioned that he intends to develop a championship-winning team, and it won't be possible unless he goes hard into recruiting and landing players via the transfer portal.

“I think some of that's in response to the Big Ten (roster alterations),” Riley said to Cowherd on Thursday from Las Vegas (Timestamp - 1:00). "But I also think a lot of it is just response to our natural growth as a program. We want to be a team that's a national championship contender every single year, like you should expect at USC.”

“And to do that, you have to be great on the line of scrimmage, and so, certainly tried to build that throughout the years. I think this group coming up on both fronts has a chance to do the very best with that. And certainly see a major difference, especially on the defensive line, that I know will payidividends this year.”

Lincoln Riley shares advantages and disadvantages of NIL & transfer portal

Heading into his fourth year as head coach of the Trojans, Riley has had plenty of experience managing NIL and paying the athletes. He claimed that this new system comes with its pros and cons and his team happens to be a prime example of this notion.

USC enjoys a highly talented roster and a loaded 2026 class. The program is ranked No. 1 and is known for making big swings at elite athletes. However, Riley claims it is highly unpredictable.

Coaches don't evaluate players in the portal, and it often happens that these athletes join the team for a limited period. Any lapses could largely affect the strength of the team. Aspects like these impact their playoff hopes and Riley believes it is essential to make moves rationally.

