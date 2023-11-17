USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has waxed lyrical on quarterback Caleb Williams heading into their final regular season game of 2023. The Trojans will lock horns with the UCLA Bruins in Week 12 on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The contest could be the last time that Williams plays for USC, as the Heisman Trophy winner will be eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Many analysts believe that Williams could be the first overall pick in next year's draft. However, the quarterback has yet to decide whether he will enter the 2024 draft or return to USC.

If next weekend's game is the last that Williams plays for the Trojans, Riley has nothing but admiration for the young signal caller. He even spoke about how the 21-year-old overcame a season of difficulties.

When asked about Williams' struggles in 2023, Riley responded:

“It’s definitely tested him (Williams), no question. I think he’s learned a lot. I think he’s grown a lot, matured a lot through it all.”

Williams played for the Oklahoma Sooners as a freshman in 2021 before transferring to USC. He has gone on to become a superstar at the university and even won the Heisman in 2022.

According to On3, Williams' NIL deals earned him a fortune during his collegiate career. He is reputedly worth $2.8 million after signing deals with Wendy's, Dr. Teal's, and Postmates, among other companies.

Caleb Williams' stats in the 2023 college football season

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has enjoyed another stellar season with the USC Trojans in 2023. The quarterback has completed 235 of his 346 passes for 3,249 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has also added 141 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Williams and the Trojans got off to a stellar start this season, winning six games on the trot. However, they have lost four of their last five games and are currently fifth in the Pac-12.

Nonetheless, USC will want to end the season on a high and beat the UCLA Bruins in Week 12.