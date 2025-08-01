Four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay committed to the USC Trojans on Friday during his high school’s (IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida) media day. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman from Littleton, Colorado, chose Lincoln Riley’s Trojans over Miami, Georgia, Oklahoma and Colorado.Fans on X reacted to the news, with some poking fun at the schools USC beat out.“Lincoln lockering Kirby, Venables, and Cristobal. We so back baby ✌🏻,” a fan said.“Lincoln putting Burnt Vegetables in a locker again,” one fan wrote.“Excellent decision over Kirby crime academy young man,” one fan said.Meanwhile, other fans were excited about the announcement.“Y’all already know what it is ✌️✌️✌️,” a fan commented.“Oh, USC isn't messing around anymore🤣🤣😈,” a fan wrote.“O LINE FULL OF MONSTERS 😤⚔️✌️,” another fan commented.He joins his IMG Academy teammate Keenyi Pepe, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, making USC’s 2026 offensive line one of the strongest so far.Why did Breck Kolojay choose USC?Breck Kolojay explained his decision to commit to USC in an interview with Rivals’ Scott Schrader.“They constantly recruited me, the relationships I’ve built with USC over the past couple of months were fantastic,” Kolojay said. “It’s just where my heart is at. I never made it about money or anything, it’s where I see myself. The opportunity in L.A. is pretty insane. It also allows me to be closer to home.”The Trojans only offered Kolojay a scholarship in January, but they left a mark on him during his visits.“With Coach Riley and their plan for me, it’s really cool,” Kolojay added. “They want me to play guard but end up being a center. They just love the way I think and how I play ball in terms of me being a student of the game, plus my physicality and dominance.”He also spoke highly of offensive line coach Zach Hanson, who is entering his fourth season at USC.“I really trust in Zach Hanson. He’s a younger O-line coach but he has developed a couple guys that are dominant in the NFL. I trust in Coach Riley’s offense and the stuff he has and what he has planned for the future.&quot;Breck Kolojay becomes the 32nd player to commit to USC’s 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks as the best in the Big Ten.