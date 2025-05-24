Lincoln Riley's influence on Notre Dame-USC's historic rivalry leaves CFB insider baffled: "That doesn't make any sense to me"

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has been getting a lot of attention lately for his negative comments about the Notre Dame-USC rivalry. In an appearance on "Always College Football" on Thursday, he spoke about how he does not think rivalry games are as important now that college football is more of a national game than regional.

Riley also expressed concerns with keeping the rivalry in the new playoff format. On Friday, on a new episode of "Locked On College Football," the hosts discussed how college football will likely move to a 16-team playoff format in the coming years, with at least four guaranteed spots for teams in the Big Ten and SEC.

Analyst Tyler Wojciak then talked about how he thinks that in the new format, it will not impact the Trojans' playoff hopes if they play Notre Dame (Timestamp 3:50).

"What does the game between USC and Notre Dame really have to do with USC's best path to the college football playoff?" Wojciak said. "I understand in this current format, playing an easier schedule is probably better but also, the game between Notre Dame and USC would not impact USC's conference standings. They just need to finish in the top four of their conference."

"That's a non-conference game. They worry about their Big Ten schedule. If they finish in the top four, they're in. They get the benefit of playing Notre Dame on a national stage. I think they're argument is flawed. Now they're advocating for a cheaper schedule and it just doesn't make sense. It goes against everything that they have stood for for decades."

Wojciak then continued, placing a lot of the blame on Lincoln Riley.

"I think a lot of it has to do with their head coach and that doesn't make any sense to me," Wojciak said. "He should not have any say in this situation."

Lincoln Riley thinks college football fans need to accept change

In his appearance on "Always College Football," Lincoln Riley spoke in-depth about the changing college football playoff format and rivalries. Specifically, he addressed the Notre Dame-USC rivalry and how changes might need to come.

"There are some changes that we’ve all just gotta accept, because it’s just part of it right now," Riley said.

As things stand, the rivalry game between the Trojans and Fighting Irish in 2025 is the last one under the current contract. Notre Dame has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal, but USC only offered a one-year extension.

