Lincoln Riley's USC shows heavy advantage in 2026 recruitment

A report from On3 suggests that the USC Trojans could have one of the best recruiting classes next year. According to On3, Lincoln Riley's team has 22 incoming freshmen, including 12 four-star players who could join the team for the 2026 season.

They recruited more players than other teams in the league. One of the four-star prospects they have committed to the program is Xavier Griffin. The linebacker is set to play his final season for the Gainesville High School Red Elephants. He has a total of 97 tackles (59 solo) and 15 sacks.

Another four-star prospect who committed to Riley's team is running back Shahn Alston. He currently plays for the Harvey High School Red Raiders. Alston has 335 carries for 2,281 yards and 45 touchdowns from high school. The running back is coming off his best season last year with the Red Raiders when he achieved 131 carries for 1,104 yards and 15 touchdowns.

USC has nine three-star prospects to help bolster the team's roster next year, including wide receiver Kohen Brown. He is set to play his final season with the Waxahachie High School Indians. The wide receiver has 65 receptions for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2026 freshmen class has the potential to help the Trojans compete with the best teams in the league for years to come.

The program is currently focusing on the 2025 season. Last year, the Trojans finished the season with a 7-6 record and placed ninth in the Big Ten standings. They struggled throughout the 2024 season but ended on a high note. On Dec 27, 2024, Riley led his team to a 35-31 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl.

USC will try to compete for the top spot in the Big Ten and qualify for the College Football Playoff.

USC Trojans' new players for the 2025 season

The Trojans will have a new roster for the upcoming season, including a mix of returning and recruited players from the 2025 freshmen class. One of the latest stars who joined Riley's team is Husan Longstreet. The former Centennial High School Huskies quarterback completed 315 passes for 4,724 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Another freshman who has joined USC is Trestin Castro. The cornerback played four seasons with the Upland High School Highlanders, achieving 124 total tackles (89 solo) and 14 interceptions.

The following two years could see the Trojans find success with newly recruited players joining the team.

