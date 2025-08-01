Lincoln Riley secures major recruiting win over Kirby Smart as USC lands elite four-star prospect to the class of 2026

Lincoln Riley and his USC Trojans have secured another key prospect for the team's 2026 recruitment class.On Friday, it was announced that four-star rated Interior Offensive Lineman Breck Kolojay will join the program in 2026.&quot;BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Breck Kolojay has committed to USC, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’6 315 IOL from Littleton, CO, chose the Trojans over Georgia, Miami, &amp; Oklahoma.&quot;Kolojay is a four-star recruit (according to 247sports) originally from the state of Colorado. However, he has spent most of his high school football career with the IMG Academy.This is the most prestigious school for those wanting to become top-level athletes, and just by getting someone from the Academy in the program, USC have a potentially influential player on their roster.247sports ranks him as the 20th best interior offensive lineman in the class and the 40th best player in the state of Florida.Kolojay received offers and had visits to the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Colorado.In the end, it appeared to be between Georgia and USC for Kolojay, with the player ultimately choosing the latter.Why has Breck Kolojay committed to USC?Breck Kolojay spoke to Rivals about why he decided to commit to USC in 2026. He told the publication:“They constantly recruited me, the relationships I’ve built with USC over the past couple of months were fantastic. It’s just where my heart is at. I never made it about money or anything, it’s where I see myself. The opportunity in L.A. is pretty insane. It also allows me to be closer to home.We want to build USC up to a national championship team again under Coach Riley.&quot;Kolojay is joining a 2026 class that is already being ranked as one of the best in the nation.This includes Esun Tafa, the fourth-highest-ranked Interior Offensive lineman in the 2026 class.This pairing has a good chance of becoming starters in the coming years, helping to protect whoever the Trojans quarterback will be, and potentially giving USC another national championship.