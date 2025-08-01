  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Lincoln Riley secures major recruiting win over Kirby Smart as USC lands elite four-star prospect to the class of 2026

Lincoln Riley secures major recruiting win over Kirby Smart as USC lands elite four-star prospect to the class of 2026

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:28 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

Lincoln Riley and his USC Trojans have secured another key prospect for the team's 2026 recruitment class.

Ad

On Friday, it was announced that four-star rated Interior Offensive Lineman Breck Kolojay will join the program in 2026.

"BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Breck Kolojay has committed to USC, he tells me for @rivals. The 6’6 315 IOL from Littleton, CO, chose the Trojans over Georgia, Miami, & Oklahoma."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kolojay is a four-star recruit (according to 247sports) originally from the state of Colorado. However, he has spent most of his high school football career with the IMG Academy.

This is the most prestigious school for those wanting to become top-level athletes, and just by getting someone from the Academy in the program, USC have a potentially influential player on their roster.

247sports ranks him as the 20th best interior offensive lineman in the class and the 40th best player in the state of Florida.

Ad

Kolojay received offers and had visits to the likes of Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Colorado.

In the end, it appeared to be between Georgia and USC for Kolojay, with the player ultimately choosing the latter.

Why has Breck Kolojay committed to USC?

Breck Kolojay spoke to Rivals about why he decided to commit to USC in 2026. He told the publication:

“They constantly recruited me, the relationships I’ve built with USC over the past couple of months were fantastic. It’s just where my heart is at. I never made it about money or anything, it’s where I see myself. The opportunity in L.A. is pretty insane. It also allows me to be closer to home.We want to build USC up to a national championship team again under Coach Riley."
Ad

Kolojay is joining a 2026 class that is already being ranked as one of the best in the nation.

This includes Esun Tafa, the fourth-highest-ranked Interior Offensive lineman in the 2026 class.

This pairing has a good chance of becoming starters in the coming years, helping to protect whoever the Trojans quarterback will be, and potentially giving USC another national championship.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications