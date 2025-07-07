Lincoln Riley and USC chasing 4-star 6-foot-5, 320-pound recruit 2 days after Boobie Feaster's commitment to Trojans

Despite the dominant display on the recruiting trail, Lincoln Riley and USC aren't done picking up talent in the class of 2026. The Trojan received the pledge of five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster two days ago and are reported to be in hot pursuit of another elite talent.

Four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay is nearing the end of his recruitment process, with the Trojans intensifying efforts to secure his commitment. Should the 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect commit to the school, he will become their seventh offensive lineman in the class and the fourth in the interior.

USC didn't make Kolojay’s list of top 12 schools in November 2024, as it only extended an offer in February 2025. However, Lincoln Riley and his staff have been aggressively closing the gap, positioning the Trojans as strong contenders to land the highly sought-after recruit.

In an On3 interview, Breck Kolojay discussed his recruitment, noting that the USC Trojans are among the teams that have stood out to him as he narrows down his list of potential schools.

“With Miami and Georgia, I really like Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma too,” Kolojay said. “I need to see Tennessee this weekend to see how I feel about them. There are still a lot of schools I am considering.”

USC’s class of 2026 current outlook

USC has excelled in recruiting for the 2026 class after a couple of years of underperformance. The Trojans have held the No. 1 ranking across multiple recruiting outlets over the months, displaying a strong showing in their home state.

Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff have secured commitments from 31 prospects in the 2026 class, with Boobie Feaster the latest to give his pledge. Nonetheless, the program is actively pursuing pledges from several other top recruits.

Here’s a look at the commits:

Mark Bowman, TE, California

Elbert Hill, CB, Ohio

Boobie Feaster, WR, Texas

Keenyi Pepe, OT, Florida

Luke Wafle, EDGE, New Jersey

Simote Katoanga, EDGE, California

Brandon Lockhart, CB, California

Jonas Williams, QB, Illinois

Jalmeon Winfield, DL, Texas

Talanoa Ili, LB, Hawaii

Tomuhini Topui, DL, California

Shahn Aiston, RB, Ohio

Deshonne Redeaux, RB, California

Braeden Jones, DL, Illinois

Trent Mosley, WR, California

Esun Tafa, IOL, Utah

Vlad Dyakonov, OT, California

Peyton Dyer, CB, Georgia

Luc Weaver, WR, California

Roderick Tezeno, WR, Louisiana

Shaun Scott, EDGE, California

Kannon Smith, IOL, Colorado

Joshua Holland, ATH, California

Madden Riordan, S, California

Ja’Myron Baker, WR, California

Jake Johnson, DL, Texas

Andrew Williams, EDGE, California

Chase Deniz, OT, California

John Fifita, IOL, California

Malik Brooks, DL, California

Taylor Johnson, LB, California

