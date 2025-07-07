Lincoln Riley and USC chasing 4-star 6-foot-5, 320-pound recruit 2 days after Boobie Feaster's commitment to Trojans

Despite the dominant display on the recruiting trail, Lincoln Riley and USC aren't done picking up talent in the class of 2026. The Trojan received the pledge of five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster two days ago and are reported to be in hot pursuit of another elite talent.
Four-star interior offensive lineman Breck Kolojay is nearing the end of his recruitment process, with the Trojans intensifying efforts to secure his commitment. Should the 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect commit to the school, he will become their seventh offensive lineman in the class and the fourth in the interior.
USC didn't make Kolojay’s list of top 12 schools in November 2024, as it only extended an offer in February 2025. However, Lincoln Riley and his staff have been aggressively closing the gap, positioning the Trojans as strong contenders to land the highly sought-after recruit.
In an On3 interview, Breck Kolojay discussed his recruitment, noting that the USC Trojans are among the teams that have stood out to him as he narrows down his list of potential schools.
“With Miami and Georgia, I really like Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma too,” Kolojay said. “I need to see Tennessee this weekend to see how I feel about them. There are still a lot of schools I am considering.”
USC’s class of 2026 current outlook
USC has excelled in recruiting for the 2026 class after a couple of years of underperformance. The Trojans have held the No. 1 ranking across multiple recruiting outlets over the months, displaying a strong showing in their home state.
Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff have secured commitments from 31 prospects in the 2026 class, with Boobie Feaster the latest to give his pledge. Nonetheless, the program is actively pursuing pledges from several other top recruits.
Here’s a look at the commits:
Mark Bowman, TE, California
Elbert Hill, CB, Ohio
Boobie Feaster, WR, Texas
Keenyi Pepe, OT, Florida
Luke Wafle, EDGE, New Jersey
Simote Katoanga, EDGE, California
Brandon Lockhart, CB, California
Jonas Williams, QB, Illinois
Jalmeon Winfield, DL, Texas
Talanoa Ili, LB, Hawaii
Tomuhini Topui, DL, California
Shahn Aiston, RB, Ohio
Deshonne Redeaux, RB, California
Braeden Jones, DL, Illinois
Trent Mosley, WR, California
Esun Tafa, IOL, Utah
Vlad Dyakonov, OT, California
Peyton Dyer, CB, Georgia
Luc Weaver, WR, California
Roderick Tezeno, WR, Louisiana
Shaun Scott, EDGE, California
Kannon Smith, IOL, Colorado
Joshua Holland, ATH, California
Madden Riordan, S, California
Ja’Myron Baker, WR, California
Jake Johnson, DL, Texas
Andrew Williams, EDGE, California
Chase Deniz, OT, California
John Fifita, IOL, California
Malik Brooks, DL, California
Taylor Johnson, LB, California
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.