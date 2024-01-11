"List is 3 names": Joel Klatt drops his top picks for Nick Saban's successor as Alabama hunts new candidate for top job

The college football world was shocked when Nick Saban announced his retirement after leading Alabama to six national titles in 17 years. Saban was one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, and his departure leaves a huge void at one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

Who will be the upcoming coach of the Crimson Tide? Here are three names that could be in the mix, according to Fox Sports Analyst Joel Klatt:

Via X, Klatt shared his viral thoughts:

“No sources...just my thoughts...the list is 3 names - 1) Sarkisian 2) Lanning 3) DeBoer”

#1. Steve Sarkisian, 49, the Texas coach was Saban's offensive coordinator

From 2019 to 2021, Sarkisian helped Alabama with his explosive and innovative schemes and was a key figure in the development of the offense, particularly the quarterback position. He left to take over Texas, where he has revived the Longhorns as a playoff contender.

#2. Dan Lanning, 37, the Oregon coach, has a connection to Saban as well

Lanning was a graduate assistant under Saban at Alabama in 2015, and he learned from the master of defense. Lanning became the defensive coordinator at Georgia, where he built one of the best units in the nation. He then took over Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 12-2 record and a top-six finish in his first season. Lanning is young, energetic and defensive-minded, which could appeal to Alabama.

#3. Kalen DeBoer, 49, the Washington coach, is an outsider who has no ties to Saban or the SEC

DeBoer started his career at the NAIA level, where he won three national titles at Sioux Falls. He then moved up to Fresno State, where he turned around the Bulldogs as their head coach. He recently took over Washington and has a career record of 104-12 at all levels, which shows his winning pedigree.

These candidates are being considered based on their experience and success in their respective programs. However, Nick Saban's successor as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide is expected to be named within the coming days.

