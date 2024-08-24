“literally can’t get any worse”: Alabama fans react as Nick Saban praises rival Auburn’s progress in 2024

Nick Saban made his College GameDay debut this Saturday. The show moved to Ireland for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. As is the case with each episode of the ESPN program, predictions abounded.

The cast gave overall season predictions, including their 12-team playoff picks and Power Four conference winners.

While Alabama fans were initially excited to see their former coach on TV, those sentiments faded quickly. Saban didn't choose the Crimson Tide as a CFP top-four seed and he picked Georgia to win the SEC and national title. To add insult to injury, the ex-coach called Auburn the most improved team in the SEC.

"I mean auburn literally can’t get any worse"

Others decided to poke fun at the situation:

"Nick Saban confirmed Hugh Freeze believer"

Others saw a bigger plan behind it, with the coach purposely setting Alabama as an underdog:

"Rat poison"

Alabama fans were vocal about their opinion that it is all part of a bigger plan:

Nick Saban's picks for the Power Four conference champions

Saban also spoke about his other favorites to win the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten. He chose Florida State, Utah, and Ohio State respectively. Regarding the SEC, he did name the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide as other teams that might win the conference.

There weren't many surprises there besides the fact he didn't pick Michigan to win the Big Ten. However, the general opinion is that after losing head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and running back Blake Corum, the current Wolverines aren't as good as their national title group from last season.

