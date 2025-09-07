  • home icon
  "Lmao he's gone," "Don't hit that portal": CFB fans react as Colorado's Jordan Seaton posts cryptic note after win vs. Delaware

By Maliha
Modified Sep 07, 2025 11:20 GMT
Jordan Seaton and the Colorado Buffaloes earned their first win of the 2025 season with a 31-7 win over Delaware at Folsom Field in Boulder. The bounce-back performance came after a narrow 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 1, but attention quickly shifted to a cryptic postgame tweet from Seaton.

"Been thankin' God like crazy, not where I want, but it could be worse," Seaton tweeted.
The message set off wild speculations from fans, as many predicted the Colorado star might be considering a transfer.

"Lmao he's gone," a fan said.
"Don’t waste your talent at CSU," one said.
"Yeah he’s gone smh," a person said.

Seaton isn’t draft-eligible until 2027, but Pro Football Focus’ Max Chadwick has projected him as a potential top offensive tackle in that class. Losing him would be a huge blow for Colorado, and many Buffaloes fans pleaded with him to stay in Boulder.

"Dont hit that portal," one said.
"Don’t sell… keep goin Seat! Keep stackin days!" a person said.
"We love you. Keep ballin out!" a fan said.

Even former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III predicted on Saturday that Seaton would eventually become a top-10 pick in the NFL draft.

Jordan Seaton opens up about embracing leadership role for Colorado offense

St. John's College High School (Washington, D.C.) coach Pat Ward once praised Jordan Seaton, saying he possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at the highest level.

The Colorado star is a leader on offense and is poised to help guide the offensive line to success. Beyond his physical talents, Seaton is stepping into a larger leadership role in Boulder.

"I think it just happens," Seaton said (via Yardbarker). "How I go about my day, how I go about my preparation, it put me in that role, and I just embrace it. I don't look at it as a challenge or nothing. I just do what I do and try to bring as many people as I can along with me."

Seaton is expected to maintain his leadership mindset as the Buffaloes prepare to face Houston in Week 3 on Friday.

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

