"Lmao" "Grandpa knows best": Fans have wild reaction to Archie Manning's unique advice for grandson Arch Manning ahead of 2025 kickoff

By Maliha
Modified Aug 20, 2025 05:52 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is entering his first year as a starter carrying both the weight and fame of his last name. Along the way, he has been receiving a consistent piece of advice from his grandfather, legendary Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

College football insider CJ Vogel shared that Arch revealed Archie always ends their calls with the advice:

“Get down or get out of bounds.”
Arch was the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite, and he has already shown flashes of excellence in limited playing time with the Longhorns.

For a quarterback like Arch, staying smart by avoiding unnecessary hits and protecting health throughout the season is crucial, which his grandfather emphasized.

Fans thanked Archie for looking out for Arch with his valuable advice.

"Lmao. Grandpa knows best. That extra yard aint worth it," a person said.
"Solid advice. Now that hes QB1 hopefully it sticks with him!" a fan said.
"That’s wisdom. Thanks Archie,"one said.
"Listen to your elders!" a fan wrote.

Quarterbacks are particularly vulnerable when leaving the pocket to run, as injuries to them can heavily impact a program's season.

Fans loved the wisdom from the elder Manning, and many pointed out that it’s guidance every quarterback should follow.

"Wish the NFL taught this to their 300M QBs," a fan said.
"TUA (Tagovailoa) needs to speak with Archie everyday," one said.

Meanwhile, Arch Manning clarified on Tuesday that he hasn’t decided how long he would remain at Texas or when he might enter the NFL draft. This came following Archie’s prediction that Arch would stay with the Longhorns through 2026.

Arch Manning is set for high-stakes debut against Ohio State

Arch Manning will face a daunting first challenge as Texas' starting quarterback, with the No. 1 Longhorns scheduled to visit No. 2 Ohio State in Week 1 of the 2025 season at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

After two seasons serving as backup to Quinn Ewers, Manning is enjoying the excitement surrounding his team.

“I’m not a guy who seeks the media — no offense, Manning said. "It’s really about the team. Eleven guys on the field, so, we’re excited right now, and I’m just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I’m not going to take it for granted.”
In the 2024 season, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Edited by Maliha
