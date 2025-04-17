“Long overdue” “Congrats”: CFB fans react as Lee Corso leaves GameDay after 38 years

ESPN announced on Thursday that Lee Corso will retire from College GameDay on Aug. 30, during the opening weekend of the upcoming season. Corso, who turns 90 in August, has been a part of the program since it started in 1987.

College football fans reacted to the news on X.

“Long overdue!” a fan said.

“Very sad to see his career come to an end. He brought a level of humor that cannot be replaced. Won't be the same!” one fan commented.

“Ahead of his time. Congrats on a hell of a career,” a fan chimed in.

Corso became famous for his fun tradition of putting on the mascot head of the team he thought would win the biggest game each week. That started in 1996 when he wore Brutus Buckeye’s head at an Ohio State game.

In light of this, a fan said:

“Someone needs to take over the headgear tradition or I'll be very upset.”

“Massive part of my childhood. Couldn’t peel me out of bed at 7:00 on a school day, but was up at 6:00 sharp for College Game Day on the west coast. Legend!” a fan said.

“Lee always brought humor to every show. Congratulations on retirement after an incredible run as a coach and as a broadcaster," another fan wrote.

Lee Corso on his retirement

In 2009, Lee Corso had a stroke, which affected his speech for a while. Even after that, he kept coming back to the show sporadically. In recent years, ESPN has brought in Pat McAfee and Nick Saban to help carry the show for the future.

“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in a statement released by ESPN. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."

Talking about longtime on-air partner Kirk Herbstreit, Corso said:

“Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans … truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful.”

Before joining the network, Lee Corso played football at Florida State in the 1950s and spent nearly 30 years coaching college and pro football. He was the head coach at schools like Indiana and Louisville, taking the former to a bowl game in 1979.

