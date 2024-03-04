LOOK: Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders shoots a clean 3-pointer under Lethal Shooter’s watch

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, got a surprise visit from Chris Matthews, aka "Lethal Shooter."

Matthews made his way around the Champions Center to introduce himself to the Colorado Buffs. He then caught the attention of the $4.7 million NIL-valued QB, as per On3. The Buffs QB then showed his basketball prowess by shooting a clean 3-pointer in front of Matthews.

Lethal Shooter is considered one of the most sought-after training coaches in basketball and also holds two Guinness World Records. He is known for training some of the top Nike athletes in the world.

Matthews offered to render his services to Shedeur, as the QB's father, Coach Prime, believes that the training coach will provide some pointers and improve Shedeur's gameplay.

Deion Sanders shared a funny incident about Shedeur Sanders

Coach Prime sat down with Matthews to talk about fatherhood and life around the game of basketball. The moment was captured by Well Off Media, where the Pro Football Hall of Famer also recalled a funny memory of the time he played basketball.

Along with being a world-renowned player in the NFL and MLB, Neon Deion was also offered the chance to play for the Atlanta Hawks under GM Stan Kasten. Therefore, he never really lost touch with the sport.

Deion Sanders said this about his son, Shedeur Sanders, during his discussion with Chris Matthews:

"Shedeur slapped my ball and pushed me, man… I think I just walked off the court because it was so disrespectful man. I’m like I can’t do this no more.”

Although Sanders jokingly recalled the memory, it seems like the coach never really forgot the moment.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders have a close relationship with each other. Not only does the Colorado Buffaloes head coach guide his son, who is the starting QB of the team, but the two often play basketball together.

During the discussion with Matthews, Coach Prime also said that this year will be an emotional one for him as it will be the last year that he will get to coach his sons.

