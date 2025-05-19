“Look good feel good”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal approves stylish look of Caitlin Clark’s teammate

Loreal Sarkisian has added another famous person to the long list of celebrities she’s styling. The wife of Steve Sarkisian continues to build her reputation as a wardrobe stylist, gaining significant attention from notable people.

Indiana Fever’s DeWanna Bonner is the latest known client of Sarkisian. The veteran guard, who's a teammate for former Iowa star Caitlin Clark, was featured on the wardrobe stylist's Instagram story on Sunday.

Posting a picture of Bonner celebrating alongside Clark in the game against the Chicago Sky, Loreal Sarkisian wrote:

“Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good 🤍.”

Instagram story

Sarkisian also reposted a picture of DeWanner Bonner in a classy white outfit, which was styled by her. The guard had posted the picture of herself on her Instagram page to celebrate the start of the new season, and also the third all-time scorer in the history of the WNBA.

“What a powerful way to open the season,” Bonner wrote. “I’m beyond grateful for every step of this journey. Every challenge, every win, and every person who has stood beside me. Becoming the #3 All-time scorer in WNBA history is an honor I don’t take lightly.

“This moment isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of another incredible chapter for me and my team. Thank you everyone for all the love!! This is an era of confidence both on and off the court! ❤️ DB”

DeWanner Bonner gave credit to Loreal Sarkisian for styling the outfit in the post. The veteran guard also added the hashtags: #StyleByLoreal and #LookGoodPlayGood.

Loreal Sarkisian amazed at Kim Kardashian's jewellery choice for court appearance

Loreal Sarkisian was taken aback by Kim Kardashian’s striking appearance in Paris last Tuesday. The reality TV icon and business mogul was in the French capital to testify in the high-profile trial surrounding the 2016 robbery incident in which she was a victim.

“Please zoom in on her $3 million @samerhalimehny necklace totaling 52.17 carats, including a 10.13-carat pear-shaped stone,” Sarkisian wrote. “She paired it with @repossi diamond ear cuff and @brioni_official earrings, making a bold statement of resilience and reclaiming her narrative.”

Instagram story

Sarkisian’s detailed description of the luxury necklace offered fans a glimpse into its staggering $3 million value and highlighted her deep understanding of high-end fashion.

