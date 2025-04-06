"Look like baby Ocho": Fans amazed by Chad Johnson's reaction to Travis Hunter running routes at pro day

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter was seen mesmerizing the media and NFL decision makers during Colorado's Pro Day this Friday. The Colorado star ran some amazing routes during the event to convince NFL franchises that he's able to play both offense and defense even at an NFL level. While few teams doubt that he would be a great cornerback, there's been more reluctance from franchises to accept him as both a defensive back and a wide receiver.
Fans were quick to praise Hunter for his performance:
"Look like baby Ocho 🔥🔥" Said one fan drawing comparisons to Chad Johnson
"he gonna be nice in New England" Hoped seemingly a Patriots fan
"Praying the Giants take him" Claimed another fan
"🔥" Simply said someone
Other fans praised him for his neck of the woods:
"Raised in Georgia…What u expect 🤷🏽♂️🦾" Said someone
Not everyone praised him, though:
"Hands like bricks though" Pointed one person
"You really think so? I don't know anything, but it just looks a bit clunky" Said another fan
Deion Sanders believes that Travis Hunter will be a top-two pick in the NFL Draft
Deion Sanders seems to believe that both Travis Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders will be the top two picks of the upcoming NFL Draft. During his Friday press conference at the Colorado Pro Day, Coach Prime had this to say about his former star players:
“It’s tremendous,” Sanders said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “They should be going 1-2 [in the draft], that’s the way I feel about it. They are the two best players in this draft. . . . The surest bets in this draft are those two young men, and I didn’t stutter or stammer when I said that.”
While the opinion is seemingly reasonable regarding Travis Hunter, it's much more dubious regarding Shedeur Sanders. While the Buffaloes' starter started the offseason with the best odds to become the first overall pick of the draft, he has steadily dropped until becoming the prospect with the fourth-best odds to be the first pick. Few analysts expect Shedeur Sanders to be the first pick of the draft nowadays.
